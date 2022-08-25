Read full article on original website
Akron Pizza Fest takes over Lock 3 this weekend: What to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Calling all pizza lovers! This weekend was made just for you as Akron Pizza Fest takes place at Lock 3. Described as a three-day food and musical festival, Akron Pizza Fest will feature pizza parlors from all across the Akron area. Some of the participating pizza...
Akron Zoo to host Brew at the Zoo: How to purchase tickets
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 23, 2022. Come enjoy a drink and a night out at the Akron Zoo!. The Akron Zoo is set to host Brew at the Akron Zoo on Saturday, Sept 10, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Jimmy Eat World to close 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame summer concert series in Cleveland with Charly Bliss
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated Rock Hall story on June 1, 2022. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is ending its 2022 summer concert season with a live performance by Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss. The concert,...
Geauga County Fair returns to Northeast Ohio: Full schedule of events
BURTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. The Great Geauga County Fair is set to open for the 200th time on Wednesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
NorthEATs Ohio: Bright Side in Ohio City
3News' Austin Love visited the newly revamped Bright Side in Ohio City. The restaurant features new American comfort food with healthful ingredients.
2022 Cleveland National Air Show to feature Blue Angels demo of new Super Hornets: See the full event schedule
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. The 2022 Cleveland National Air Show will soar above the city all Labor Day weekend – and this year’s event features the Blue Angels and their first Cleveland demo with the new Super Hornets. “The Blue Angels flight demonstration exhibits choreographed refinements...
WKYC Studios to expand early evening news programming to 4 p.m. starting September 12
CLEVELAND — A new hour of news is coming to WKYC this fall. Starting September 12, WKYC Studios will be expanding our afternoon lineup of news programming, highlighted by the addition of a brand-new, hour-long newscast “What’s Now” at 5 p.m. as “What’s New” moves up one hour earlier, beginning at 4 p.m.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Take to the Lake, Mutt Strutt, Garlic Festival
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations to offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas ahead of Labor Day weekend
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel Thursday, September 1, between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
Cleveland Tiki Barge expands fleet for more summer fun in the Flats
CLEVELAND — All Aboard. It's hard to believe that summer is already winding down, but if you want to make the most of the days left, you might want to check out the Cleveland Tiki Barge. Founded in 2020, the popular attraction has now added a new barge to...
'José is taking over the Box Office': Cleveland Guardians offering various ticket incentives as pennant race heats up
CLEVELAND — Don't look now, but your Cleveland Guardians are right in the middle of a pennant race, and the team is celebrating this fun time by offering various ticket incentives to their loyal fans. Perhaps the most notable deal comes this Saturday night, when the Guards will be...
Cleveland Cultural Gardens to host 76th annual One World Day
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cultural Gardens is set to host 'One World Day' for the 76th year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The day will feature many events, including the following:. Parade of flags.
OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank opens in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank has a new drop location in Cleveland. The grand opening at Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP) at 3545 Ridge Road in Cleveland happened Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. The drop site will "house a freezer to store donated human milk from pre-screened...
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
Record-breaking attendance for the 76th One World Day celebration in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — One World Day celebrated their 76th year today from the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. One World Day is a celebration of internationally born Clevelanders that have made Northeast...
Meet the former Cleveland stray dog now a star on Ohio's newest license plate: Ready Pet GO!
Meet Jack. Once a stray taken in by City Dogs Cleveland, now the face of Ohio's newest license plate.
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Gov. Mike DeWine to visit Elyria, Cleveland Heights Tuesday for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
ELYRIA, Ohio — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will make stops in Lorain County and Cuyahoga County Tuesday, August 30, to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio, a news release said. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will join her. First Lady DeWine will first stop at Lorain County’s Imagination...
Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
