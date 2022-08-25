ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Cultural Gardens to host 76th annual One World Day

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cultural Gardens is set to host 'One World Day' for the 76th year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The day will feature many events, including the following:. Parade of flags.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank opens in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank has a new drop location in Cleveland. The grand opening at Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP) at 3545 Ridge Road in Cleveland happened Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. The drop site will "house a freezer to store donated human milk from pre-screened...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
