Kayla Jane Kelly
6d ago

But the D.A. continues to give these perpetrators a slap on the wrist, like he’s 1 of them🧐makes you wonder🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(2)
14
houmatimes.com

Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”

For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
HOUMA, LA
fox13news.com

Attorney: Video shows deputy stomping on 12-year-old boy during arrest

BELLE CHASSE, La. - An attorney for a 12-year-old boy has released a video that, he says, supports the claim that his client was stomped on by a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana. Ryan K. Thompson of the Thompson Justice Institute said the video was taken February 19 as deputies were arresting the unidentified boy after pulling him over on a dirt bike in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City man arrested on methamphetamine charge

St. Mary deputies arrested a Morgan City man Monday on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 complaints and made these arrests:. —Brad Derouen, 32, Morgan City, was arrested at...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Bourg Lioness Club Honors Law Enforcement and Firemen for IDA Recovery Efforts

Bourg Lioness Club honored Louisiana State Police Troop C, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bourg Volunteer Fire Department, and the Montegut Fire Department for their recovery and public safety efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The firemen and deputies gathered at the Lioness Lions Club over the weekend, receiving...
BOURG, LA
fox8live.com

Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO releases video of suspects in 2020 homicide in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide that occurred in Gray. On November 16, 2020, shortly after 9:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to 603 Linda Ann Ave. in reference to reports of a shooting that took place inside the residence. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, contact was made with a male subject that suffered multiple gunshot wounds, who was identified as Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray. Patrol Deputies also discovered a female victim lying in the hallway of the home, who was identified Janice Gardner, of Gray, and the sister of Stevenson. TPSO Deputies quickly determined that Gardner was deceased by the time they arrived. Patrol Deputies received information that 2 unknown masked gunman forced entry into the residence and shot Stevenson and Gardner.
GRAY, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales

Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
BERWICK, LA
msn.com

Livingston Parish deputies seek details on suspect who stole tractor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find the person who stole a tractor. According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs. Deputies later located the tractor off of Lockhart Road.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
LULING, LA
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge

Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
GEISMAR, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week

Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted

Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 67, of Meraux, Louisiana, was indicted on August 26, 2022, with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Vehicle crashes into Metairie canal during three-car wreck, JPSO says

A vehicle plowed into a Metairie canal Monday morning during a three-car wreck near West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive, authorities said. The occupants in the submerged vehicle were evaluated by medical personnel, according to Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He didn't say how many people were in the vehicle.
METAIRIE, LA

