Read full article on original website
Kayla Jane Kelly
6d ago
But the D.A. continues to give these perpetrators a slap on the wrist, like he’s 1 of them🧐makes you wonder🤦🏽♀️
Reply(2)
14
Related
One suspect arrested in St. Mary Parish, one still at large
Two women, Tiara Knighten and Tieka Junifer, both of Morgan City, were involved in a physical altercation which resulted in Knighten pulling a gun out. Shots were fired but no one was struck, according to MCPD.
houmatimes.com
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
fox13news.com
Attorney: Video shows deputy stomping on 12-year-old boy during arrest
BELLE CHASSE, La. - An attorney for a 12-year-old boy has released a video that, he says, supports the claim that his client was stomped on by a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana. Ryan K. Thompson of the Thompson Justice Institute said the video was taken February 19 as deputies were arresting the unidentified boy after pulling him over on a dirt bike in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
brproud.com
APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stmarynow.com
Morgan City man arrested on methamphetamine charge
St. Mary deputies arrested a Morgan City man Monday on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 complaints and made these arrests:. —Brad Derouen, 32, Morgan City, was arrested at...
houmatimes.com
Bourg Lioness Club Honors Law Enforcement and Firemen for IDA Recovery Efforts
Bourg Lioness Club honored Louisiana State Police Troop C, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bourg Volunteer Fire Department, and the Montegut Fire Department for their recovery and public safety efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The firemen and deputies gathered at the Lioness Lions Club over the weekend, receiving...
fox8live.com
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
houmatimes.com
TPSO releases video of suspects in 2020 homicide in Gray
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide that occurred in Gray. On November 16, 2020, shortly after 9:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to 603 Linda Ann Ave. in reference to reports of a shooting that took place inside the residence. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, contact was made with a male subject that suffered multiple gunshot wounds, who was identified as Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray. Patrol Deputies also discovered a female victim lying in the hallway of the home, who was identified Janice Gardner, of Gray, and the sister of Stevenson. TPSO Deputies quickly determined that Gardner was deceased by the time they arrived. Patrol Deputies received information that 2 unknown masked gunman forced entry into the residence and shot Stevenson and Gardner.
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
WWL-TV
Mom angry son's killer sentenced as juvenile
Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot in New Orleans. Now his mother is working in the community to stop juvenile crime.
stmarynow.com
Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales
Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
Senseless violence and killings around the city are escalating, Reverend is taking matters into his own hands.
"It's demonic, diabolical, and devilish. My son's debt has inspired us to STOP THE VIOLENCE."
msn.com
Livingston Parish deputies seek details on suspect who stole tractor
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find the person who stole a tractor. According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs. Deputies later located the tractor off of Lockhart Road.
WDSU
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
WDSU
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge
Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted
Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 67, of Meraux, Louisiana, was indicted on August 26, 2022, with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
NOLA.com
Vehicle crashes into Metairie canal during three-car wreck, JPSO says
A vehicle plowed into a Metairie canal Monday morning during a three-car wreck near West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive, authorities said. The occupants in the submerged vehicle were evaluated by medical personnel, according to Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He didn't say how many people were in the vehicle.
Comments / 5