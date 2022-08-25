Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide that occurred in Gray. On November 16, 2020, shortly after 9:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to 603 Linda Ann Ave. in reference to reports of a shooting that took place inside the residence. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, contact was made with a male subject that suffered multiple gunshot wounds, who was identified as Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray. Patrol Deputies also discovered a female victim lying in the hallway of the home, who was identified Janice Gardner, of Gray, and the sister of Stevenson. TPSO Deputies quickly determined that Gardner was deceased by the time they arrived. Patrol Deputies received information that 2 unknown masked gunman forced entry into the residence and shot Stevenson and Gardner.

GRAY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO