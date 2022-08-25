Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
buffalorising.com
Streetlight Brasserie
The former Oshun restaurant (5 E Huron Street) is getting a drastic makeover, as it transitions to Streetlight Brasserie. To that end, owner Danny Lettieri (co-owner of Savoy in Allentown) has retained the builder-designer services of Brian Wilcox (Wilcox Design Division of RP Oak Hill Building Company) to create a dramatic new look for the restaurant, which will feature seating cubbies, 32’ of butcher block counters for a new bakery area, a custom Champagne and whiskey display, a Chuck Tingley mural, and greenery galore. Lettieri has embarked upon the project with partners Nina Lettieri, Cari Lettieri, and Matt Milano.
buffalorising.com
Project Best Life | The Benefits of Gardening
Being in nature is a sure way to boost endorphin levels and dopamine production, which promotes happiness. Luckily for us Buffalo is a place surrounded by nature trails and wooded areas that make getting into nature so easy! On top of that, Buffalo is also home to America’s largest garden walk which showcases the incredible gardens of our neighbors that make up this city. Not only does gardening create beautiful scenery, but this practice also benefits you mentally and physically.
buffalorising.com
Night Markets @ Community Beer Works
For those who work during the day, or who have children that keep them busy during the day – for whatever reason that the daytime keeps people preoccupied, with little time to shop and have fun, Community Beer Works hosts a series of Night Markets (6pm – midnight).
buffalorising.com
Ribbon Cutting: Ignite Labs at The Exchange at Beverly Gray
Today is the day that The Exchange at Beverly Gray is officially opening Ignite Labs – a new business incubator with co-working space, specifically serving underrepresented and BIPOC entrepreneurs and business owners in Western NY. The Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center – a central East Side business hub –...
buffalorising.com
JazzBuffalo and Seneca One team up to bring a Labor Day Weekend Buffalo’s Jazz Fest!
JazzBuffalo is teaming up with Seneca One to bring to the community a Labor Day Weekend Buffalo Jazz Fest! The West Plaza of the Seneca One Tower will be transformed to bring to you live music throughout the afternoon, food trucks, refreshments, and a family-friendly atmosphere! Tony Zambito Founder and Executive Director of JazzBuffalo shares not only his excitement about the event, but also his appreciation of the partnership with Seneca One,
buffalorising.com
Urban Ecological Restoration Workshops @ Tifft Nature Preserve & Silo City
Silo City and Tifft Nature Preserve are essentially tied together by the Buffalo River. But there are other things that tie the two sites together, despite one being known for its industrial legacy, and the other being known for its vital ecosystems. At one point in time, both of these...
buffalorising.com
Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade￼
Festival season is still in high gear. As the summer winds dow, one festival/parade to look forward to is Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade. The multi-cultural event takes place on Saturday, September 10 at Niagara Square. This year marks the 84th year that the festival/parade that honors...
buffalorising.com
Buffalo Bookstore Week celebrates city’s independent bookstores
Shop local Aug. 29-Sept. 4 to discover new books, win BABEL tickets. Celebrate Buffalo’s thriving independent bookstore community during Buffalo Bookstore Week, Aug. 29-Sept. 4. Patrons who shop at participating bookstores—Alice, Ever After Books, Burning Books, Dog Ears Bookstore & Cafe, Fitz Books, Gutter Pop Comics, Rust Belt Books, Talking Leaves Books, Westside Stories, and Zawadi Books—from Aug. 29-Sept. 4 will be entered to win a season subscription to Just Buffalo Literary Center’s 2022-23 BABEL author series.
buffalorising.com
Autumn Adventure Train Ride for Leaf Peepers
If you’re thinking that you’ve got to drive to Vermont to view the fall foliage this year, you might want to consider an easier trip. Leaf peepers in the know, are already booking their tickets for the Autumn Adventure Train Ride that is organized by the Medina Railroad Museum.
buffalorising.com
Big Deal: Bitwise Chooses Sycamore Street Site
Bitwise Industries has selected Douglas Jemal’s 368 Sycamore Street as its Buffalo location according to Buffalo Business First. The Fresno-based company works with primarily marginalized communities to obtain the skills and resources o to access opportunities in the tech industry. The company was heavily lobbied to open a facility in Buffalo by the region’s business community.
