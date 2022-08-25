ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is “Max Bidding” Ethereum Pre Merge

Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes expects a significant increase if the Merge is successful; therefore, he is not planning a “sell the news” event. In the most recent writings on his Medium Blog, “Eth-Flexive” and “Max Bidding,” Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum will have a rally similar to Bitcoin’s halving, based on current network usage.
South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops

South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
Binance Removes Off-Chain Fund Transfer Channel Between Itself And WazirX

Binance has ceased the off-chain fund transfer channel between itself and WazirX. On-chain transfers will still be available for the users to deposit and withdraw. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently decided to remove the off-chain fund transfer channel between itself and the Indian exchange WazirX. Binance Suspends Off-Chain Transfer...
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only

USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ Writes Off $200 Million Worth Of CAD Investment To Celsius Network

Canadian investment management firm CDPQ has written off its $200 million investment to Celsius network. The firm had earlier invested its stake in Celsius in October 2022. Leading investment management firm for pension and other Government funds in Quebec, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, popularly referred to as CDPQ, has written off $200 million worth of CAD investment to troubled crypto lender platform Celsius Network.
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA

Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers

Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

