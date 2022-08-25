Read full article on original website
BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes Says He Is “Max Bidding” Ethereum Pre Merge
Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes expects a significant increase if the Merge is successful; therefore, he is not planning a “sell the news” event. In the most recent writings on his Medium Blog, “Eth-Flexive” and “Max Bidding,” Arthur Hayes argues that Ethereum will have a rally similar to Bitcoin’s halving, based on current network usage.
South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops
South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
Binance Removes Off-Chain Fund Transfer Channel Between Itself And WazirX
Binance has ceased the off-chain fund transfer channel between itself and WazirX. On-chain transfers will still be available for the users to deposit and withdraw. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recently decided to remove the off-chain fund transfer channel between itself and the Indian exchange WazirX. Binance Suspends Off-Chain Transfer...
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
Polkadot Stablecoin Depegs Following $1.2 Billion Acala Network Exploit
Acala network, the defi protocol for Polkadot, has suffered a breach, and its stablecoin depegged from the dollar. Acala Network’s aUSD stablecoin currently sits below $1, dropping as low as 0.58 at one point. It is reported that hackers collected approximately $1.2 Billion $AUSD. Polkadot’s decentralized finance protocol Akala...
Ripple is Interested in Acquiring Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Assets: Reuters Report
San Francisco-based company Ripple Labs Inc is potentially interested in purchasing assets of bankrupt Crypto Lender: Celsius. Ripple is actively looking for market opportunities to “strategically scale the company,” according to Ripple’s spokesperson. The company was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 over...
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only
USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
The Price Of TONCOIN Surges After Telegram Founder Floats The Idea Of “NFT Like Smart Contracts” To Auction Usernames
Founder of Telegram Pavel Durov teases creating a new marketplace to auction usernames. Durov’s idea seems to have been inspired by the TON DNS auction conducted by the open network earlier in July. Pavel Durov, the founder of the instant messaging application Telegram has suggested a new idea that...
Tether’s (USDT) $8.5 Billion Commerical Paper Holdings Validated By BDO Audit
USDT stablecoin issuer Tether released the latest report on its reserves. The report was independently audited by BDO, a major accounting firm ranked in the top five globally. Friday’s audit revealed a further reduction in the firm’s commercial paper holdings over the last quarter. Cash holdings and bank...
$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock Unveils Bitcoin Spot Exposure Via Private Trust
BlackRock has announced a private trust for institutional clients. The trust will focus on providing direct exposure to Spot Bitcoin for the firm’s institutional customers. Investors based in the U.S. would be the first to tap this offering, per Thursday’s statement. The giant asset manager recently teamed up...
Huobi Founder Keen On Selling Majority Of His Stake At $3 Billion Value: Report
Crypto exchange Huobi’s founder Leon Li is reportedly in talks with financiers to sell his stake in the firm. Potential buyers include Justin Sun of Tron and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Per a recent Bloomberg report, Huobi founder Leon Li is currently in talks with a bunch of investors...
Canadian Pension Fund CDPQ Writes Off $200 Million Worth Of CAD Investment To Celsius Network
Canadian investment management firm CDPQ has written off its $200 million investment to Celsius network. The firm had earlier invested its stake in Celsius in October 2022. Leading investment management firm for pension and other Government funds in Quebec, Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, popularly referred to as CDPQ, has written off $200 million worth of CAD investment to troubled crypto lender platform Celsius Network.
Derivatives Protocol DyDX Blocks User Accounts Linked With Sanctioned Ethereum Mixer App Tornado Cash
DyDX has blocked user accounts linked with Tornado Cash. DyDX has joined a growing list of platforms who have been actively blocking user accounts of people who had earlier been in contact with sanctioned Tornado Cash app. In an updated blog post, derivatives protocol DyDX has confirmed that it has...
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA
Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
Users Can Now Purchase Ether From Supported Reddit Apps Via FTX Pay Integration
FTX Pay is integrating with Reddit to permit users to unlock new crypto features. The integration will help users purchase ETH via supported Reddit apps to pay for their blockchain gas fees. The newest integration of Reddit with crypto exchange FTX’s payment and exchange infrastructure platform, FTX Pay, will permit...
Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers
Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
Celsius Lost Over $100 Million In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trade: Financial Times Report
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky took over the company’s trading strategy in January 2022. Mashinsky assumed a more active role in trade decisions ahead of the FOMC meeting at the start of the year. The report explained that Mashinsky was ” slugging around huge chunks of bitcoin”. Financial...
South Korea’s FSC Amps Up Crypto Policy Efforts, 13 Digital Asset Bills In Review
South Korea’s top financial regulator hopes to speed up crypto standardization. A special task force was officially commissioned on Thursday to oversee this process. 13 proposals on digital asset regulations await review by the task force, per reports. Authorities also plan to kick start efforts on a complete regulatory...
Youtube Crypto Influencer BitBoy Crypto Warns That He Is Planning Something That “Will Permanently Change Crypto”
Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy Crypto warns his followers that he is planning something which will change the crypto industry forever. BitBoy Crypto is a Youtube influencer that has more than 1.5 million followers on his YouTube account. The controversial but well-known youtube crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also known...
