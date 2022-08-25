ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Police: Tyrone man threatens women at gunpoint during argument

By Jared Weaver
 6 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Tyrone man is accused of pointing a gun at two women and threatening to shoot them during an argument at a residence, according to police.

Tyrone Bourgh police said they were told that Howard Wright, 42, and an ex-girlfriend reportedly got into an argument in the living room at a home on Blair Avenue on Tuesday night. Wright was complaining about how the police were looking for him. Police noted that before the incident they were called to the area for a suspicious male that matched Wright’s description but were unable to find him.

The woman then told police that during the argument, Wright went upstairs and when he came back down, he pointed a black pistol at his ex and allegedly whispered “I’ll kill you,” in her ear, police noted in the criminal complaint.

When police spoke to the ex-girlfriend she said that Wright was already upset about the police looking for him and that she made him more angry after she made a “rude comment’ about his dead mother, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said that the woman told them that when Wright came back downstairs he had a gun in his pocket, told her that she needed to watch her mouth, that he had something for her and even asked if she liked her life before he whispered the threat to her.

Wright then pointed the gun at her mother and said “you don’t give a f*** about my mom, I don’t give a f*** about your mom, how’s about I shoot her then ask you how much you don’t care,” police noted in the criminal complaint.

Police were told that after this, Wright and his ex-girlfriend went upstairs where he then calmed down and then told her that he did want to kill her for what she said.

Police also learned by speaking to a man who also lives at the house, that a couple weeks prior to the incident, Wright told him that he owned a Glock, a black CO2 air pistol and that he also had a Smith and Wesson pistol also on the way to him. Police noted that Wright has a past criminal history and he is a felon not allowed to posses a gun.

Wright faces numerous charges including felony possession of a firearm prohibited and misdemeanor charges of assault, terroristic threats among similar charges.

Wright is lodged in Blair County Prison with bail set at $175,000 and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 6.

