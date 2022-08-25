ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

118 thousand passengers expected to depart from New Orleans airport on Labor Day weekend

By Michaela Romero, Peyton LoCicero Trist
 6 days ago

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The holidays are around the corner and that means more people will be boarding at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport soon. With the expected rise in travel, MSY officials are reminding passengers of useful tips before boarding their flights.

To avoid some stress TSA provided some useful advice:

-Plan your parking location early.
-Remember the 3-1-1 rules for liquids, gels, and aerosols if you are traveling with only a carry-on
-Leave prohibited items such as pocketknives and large tools at home or check your bag.
-Don’t ever bring your gun, ammunition, or magazines to the security checkpoint.
-Have your valid ID ready.
-Empty your pockets and put your phones into your carry-on rather than into a bin.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, if you get caught with weapons in your bag you can expect some jail time and you might have to pay as much as $13,000 dollars in fines. Since 2022, 61 guns have been taken away from travelers. To see what you can or can’t bring with you on your flight you can visit the TSA ‘ What Can I Bring’ page.

If you are traveling for the labor day weekend remember to expect large crowds. With an increase in travel since the pandemic MSY is expecting 118 thousand available seats to be filled from September 1 and September 6. “We are getting very close to our 2019 passenger levels,’ said a spokesperson from the MSY airport. Officials advise travelers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before departure.

