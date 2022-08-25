New Café in Ardmore Specializes in Beverages from Sunup (Coffee) to Sundown (Cocktails)

Image via Char & Stave at Facebook.

Char & Stave, which opened in Ardmore in March, represents an entrepreneurial ah-ha moment of its founder, Jared Adkins. What if — he posed — distillers brought their spirits expertise to the art of brewing coffee? The result, reported Noah Rymsza for Main Line Today, is a café that has something special to sip regardless of time-of-day.

The shop at 21 Rittenhouse Place starts each morning off with an array of drip coffees, cold brews, and lattes. By the afternoon, the menu has transitioned to bar-fare, serving old fashions, martinis, and Manhattans.

And yes, there’s an option to blend the business’ two strong suits: a Caffè Negroni.

“The name Char & Stave comes from the barrels we use for aging our bourbon,” explained Adkins. “The stave is one of the 21 pieces of oak that make up a barrel, and the char is the inside layer of the barrel which holds the residual vanilla, bourbon, and spice notes.

“It’s been really fun to take what we already know and mold it as we slowly but surely master the coffee game,” he concluded.

If all goes according to plan for the business, additional locations may appear elsewhere in Montgomery County.