Suzanne J. Spence, age 82, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 20, 1940, in Newark, Ohio to the late Earl and Mary (Scheiber) Humes. Suzanne was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School where she was on student council and received a National Forensic League Award. While at Newark High School, she met the love of her life, Richard Spence and they were married for 55 years until his passing in 2014. Suzanne was an active member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church FA-HO-CHA class and Joy Circle. While she was involved in numerous clubs, golf leagues and activities over the years, most recently she was a member of the Sunset Club, The Royal Divas Red Hatters, Fredericktown Senior Citizen Group, Tai Chai, Women in Wall Street, and several bridge clubs. She was a member of Ohio Eastern Star for over 40 years and served as an advisor for the Rainbow Girls; served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years, traveling the US with her troop, and then went on to become a board member for the Heart of Ohio Girl Scout council. In 1983, she was part of a task force that formed New Directions and was instrumental in putting the first shelter together. She served as President of the Board for several years and in 2018, was honored by New Directions as the fourth recipient of the Mary Hendrickson award.

