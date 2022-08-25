Read full article on original website
Eileen Malen
Eileen Malen, formerly from Plano, Texas passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022 in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She was born on December 9, 1925 in Southport England. To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Mallen...
Suzanne J. Spence
Suzanne J. Spence, age 82, of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 20, 1940, in Newark, Ohio to the late Earl and Mary (Scheiber) Humes. Suzanne was a 1958 graduate of Newark High School where she was on student council and received a National Forensic League Award. While at Newark High School, she met the love of her life, Richard Spence and they were married for 55 years until his passing in 2014. Suzanne was an active member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church FA-HO-CHA class and Joy Circle. While she was involved in numerous clubs, golf leagues and activities over the years, most recently she was a member of the Sunset Club, The Royal Divas Red Hatters, Fredericktown Senior Citizen Group, Tai Chai, Women in Wall Street, and several bridge clubs. She was a member of Ohio Eastern Star for over 40 years and served as an advisor for the Rainbow Girls; served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years, traveling the US with her troop, and then went on to become a board member for the Heart of Ohio Girl Scout council. In 1983, she was part of a task force that formed New Directions and was instrumental in putting the first shelter together. She served as President of the Board for several years and in 2018, was honored by New Directions as the fourth recipient of the Mary Hendrickson award.
Carol Reiss
On Friday, August 26, 2022, Carol Louise Reiss, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 81. Carol was born on April 25, 1941, in Mount Vernon, OH to Lawrence and Gertrude (Harding) McGough. Carol graduated from Howard High School in 1959. She met the love of...
KSAAT invites community to Aug. 31 overdose awareness day
MOUNT VERNON -- Observed on Aug. 31 each year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The Knox Substance Abuse Action Team (KSAAT) invites the Knox County community...
Knox County cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer
COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Ohio recognizes Overdose Awareness Day, launches new naloxone website
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced Ohio will observe the state’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and begin recognition of September’s Recovery Month. Established in 2021 by Senate Bill 30, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness and remember...
More neighbors speak out about lime sludge removal
MOUNT VERNON — Two more neighbors voiced their concerns at the Aug. 22 city council meeting about the dumping of lime sludge at the water treatment plant on Old Delaware Road. The city removed the sludge from the west lagoon located at Ohio 229 and Harcourt Road and hauled...
Patrol releases Mount Vernon OVI checkpoint results from Aug. 26
MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Mount Vernon Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 26. The location was on State Route 13/South Main Street,...
