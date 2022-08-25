ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents

Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council to Consider Heather Hutt for 10th District Seat Amid Disagreement

The Los Angeles City Council is set to consider appointing staff member Heather Hutt as the fill-in 10th District council member at Tuesday’s meeting, and while both city leadership and residents agree that the district needs representation, there is disagreement over whether Hutt’s appointment would be the best approach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Members Delay Heather Hutt’s Nomination for 10th District

The Los Angeles City Council did not consider the appointment of Heather Hutt Tuesday to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, with the item failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing. Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion Friday proposing the appointment of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Positivity Continue Downward Trend

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rates continued gliding down, according to figures released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped from 224 on Friday to 220 as of Monday, with the number of patients in intensive care declining from 31 to 25. The county has 28.7% of its ICU beds available, above the level of 20% when officials grow concerned.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass

A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Chatsworth Man to Plead Guilty to Stalking Charges

A Chatsworth man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in separate federal criminal cases alleging he stalked females over the internet in Los Angeles and Georgia. Alex Roberts, 27, has agreed to enter his plea to cyberstalking a Los Angeles woman by sending text messages threatening rape and murder. In the second case, he will plead guilty to stalking a 15-year-old girl in Georgia by sending a series of threatening and harassing messages, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Informant Scandal Leads to Another Case Getting Dumped

Charges against a convicted murderer regarding solicitation to attack an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant were dismissed Tuesday when the defendant’s attorneys argued prosecutorial misconduct. Paul Gentile Smith, 62, won a new trial last August in the Oct. 24, 1988, killing of 29-year-old Robert Haugen in Sunset Beach. Before...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages House in Chatsworth Area

A fire damaged a house in the Chatsworth area Wednesday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9600 block of North Casaba Avenue at 9:37 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story structure in 29 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The cause of the fire was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burning in 100 Acres of Brush near San Gabriel Dam

Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials. Crews on scene reported...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
mynewsla.com

Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting

A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

First Day of School at LMU Starts Monday

First day of school jitters and joy are on the schedule Monday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles,. More than 1,700 first-year students and 7,100 returning undergraduate students are on campuses in Westchester and Playa Vista to start the new school year. The students make up a diverse group, from 45 states and 46 countries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder

State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Mercury Rises as Late-Summer Heat Wave Begins

A protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an anticipated weeklong period of oppressive conditions that has prompted calls for residents to take precautions against heat stroke and to conserve power whenever possible. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but were spiking even more Tuesday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash

Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit

A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Solo Pasadena Crash

Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. Sunday on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Byron Simmons, 42, of El Segundo died...
PASADENA, CA

