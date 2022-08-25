ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief

By Ethan Weinstein
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcsQO_0hVDRn2g00
Jeff Burnham, deputy police chief in Lincoln, New Hampshire, will take over the top cop role in Springfield in September 2022. Photo via Lincoln Police Department Facebook

Starting in September, the town of Springfield will have a new police chief.

Springfield Town Manager Jeff Mobus recently announced that the town has hired Jeff Burnham, 50, who currently serves as deputy chief of police in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

“Jeff’s positive energy is wonderful — I think it’s a breath of fresh air. I think the community is going to love him,” Mobus told the selectboard at its Aug. 15 meeting.

Springfield’s current top two cops, Police Chief Mark Fountain and Lt. Patrick Call, are leaving the force in September. The department has acknowledged its struggle recruiting officers , reducing 24-hour patrols to a 15-hour patrol system with on-call staffing overnight. Currently, Springfield has seven patrol officers, up from five in May, but down from the eight to 10 that the town has had for much of the last decade, according to Fountain.

Amid these departmental difficulties, Springfield has experienced a spate of crimes, including increased reports of gunfire, a homicide and a kidnapping .

Burnham, the incoming chief, sees his new role as an opportunity for positive change.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that I could not be happier being in Springfield,” Burnham told VTDigger in an interview. “I'm looking forward to the challenges, because navigating and overcoming challenges really gets me intellectually stimulated. I like the puzzle, and I want to work.”

Despite the department’s staffing issues, townspeople had continued to “respect” and “appreciate” police, he said.

Burnham began his nearly 30-year law enforcement career in the New Hampshire capital of Concord, before working in Claremont and eventually Lincoln. Raised in Brattleboro, Burnham said he relished the opportunity to move closer to his family, including his father, a Springfield resident.

Asked how he would tackle crime related to substance use in Springfield, Burnham pointed to his work with The Bridge Project , a nonprofit in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, that helps connect at-risk individuals with recovery, housing, parenting support and financial services.

“The Bridge Project is literally the gap between where (law enforcement) leave off and the social service agencies pick up. And I think it is a powerful tool,” Burnham said, adding that he hopes to emulate the project in Springfield.

He also said that he plans to keep the social worker who currently works alongside Springfield Police through Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Vermont.

To address staffing, Burnham said he hoped to create a culture that made people excited to come to work. While an unhappy employee can be lured elsewhere with a 5% raise, Burnham said satisfied colleagues are loyal to a department.

“My goal is to leverage my optimism and passion through the department, so everyone is feeling motivated by the same things,” he said.

JW Leadership Consulting, run by former Vermont State Police Director James Baker, helped Springfield through the hiring process. The town initially received 43 applications for the police chief position, according to Rep. Kristi Morris, D-Springfield, who also serves as chair of the Springfield selectboard.

“I was pleased we had a significant number of applicants,” Morris said, acknowledging the difficulty of recruiting law enforcement officers. The town recently began offering $10,000 hiring bonuses for Vermont certified officers, he added, as a way of enticing new recruits.

The town also recently increased certified officers' pay scale, which now varies between $24.09 and $37.71 per hour, depending on experience.

“We recognize that we need to staff up so that we can increase our police presence and have neighborhood patrols,” Morris said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing struggles, Springfield hires new police chief .

Comments / 2

Related
manchesterinklink.com

Capitalizing on cannabis in Vermont: Town selectboard holds discussion on weed resolution

SPRINGFIELD, VT. — The Springfield Selectboard voted unanimously to adopt their Cannabis Control Resolution. The town of Springfield voted to approve the retail sale of cannabis earlier this year after the state of Vermont passed a law that allowed the regulation of sale. Applications for retail licenses will become available on September 1, 2022, and the state will issue retailer licenses on October 1 of this year.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot

Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 9 hours ago. The summer...
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VT
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Springfield, VT
City
Lincoln, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Concord, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Brattleboro, VT
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
WCAX

New Hampshire woman killed in crash

DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
DORCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
franklincountynow.com

Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday

(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
ERVING, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont State Police
WCAX

Rutland School Board votes to remove Raiders mascot again

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Raiders mascot is gone for a second time. On Tuesday, Rutland School Commissioners voted 7-4 to remove it. The district also adopted a new mascot policy per state requirements. This comes after the passage of Act 152, which was signed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott earlier this year.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County

CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
VTDigger

Memorial service for Covid victims in the Brattleboro area

The Brattleboro area community has lost many loved ones to the Coronavirus. The Town of Brattleboro, Compassionate Brattleboro and Brattleboro Area Hospice wish to honor and remember these loved ones in a brief ceremony which will take place at the very beginning of Gallery Walk, 5 PM on Friday Sept. 2. (Rain date, as with the rest of Gallery Walk, is Saturday Sept. 3).
BRATTLEBORO, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Springfield inmate dies in prison infirmary

A 71-year-old New Hampshire man in the infirmary unit at Southern State Correctional Facility died Sunday. Authorities say Ronald Roy, 71, was found unresponsive by prison staff, who provided care and called for emergency medical services. EMS arrived and pronounced Roy dead a short time later. The Vermont Department of...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with breaking into Riverside Middle School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 35-year-old man from Chester was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a fire alarm at Riverside Middle School at around 3:55 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Brett P. Lawton broke a large window and made forced...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Brattleboro Savings & Loan welcomes new branch manager

Brattleboro – Brattleboro Savings & Loan is pleased to announce that Jon Blouin has joined the bank as the new branch manager of our Main Office in Brattleboro. Jon brings many years of banking and customer service experience to the job, having begun his banking career right out of high school with Vermont National Bank. Our former branch manager, Karen Fortier, was recently promoted to the bank’s deposit operations manager role, providing Jon this opportunity to be part of BS&L.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy