iOS 16 can detect when you've saved duplicate photos on your iPhone and delete them for you — here's how it works

iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
How To Turn Your iPhone Back Logo Into A Button
An iPhone accessibility option allows users to double or triple tap the back logo to unlock a feature. Here's how you can do that. Open settings, click on accessibility, then touch and scroll down to the back tap option.
If you have an iPhone 5S or 6, it’s time for a rare iOS update
Almost a year after the last update, Apple released a new version of iOS 12 on Wednesday, meant to patch a security hole that was recently fixed in newer versions of the OS. If you’re still using an iPhone 5S or an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, it’s worth taking the time to update — Apple obviously doesn’t release security updates for its older software that often, so when it does, you know it’s a reasonably serious issue.
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?
It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
What is live text on the iPhone and how do you use it?
Have you ever seen text in an image and wished it was more interactive? Maybe there was a phone number on a flyer, and you thought, “wouldn’t it be great if I pointed my phone at the flyer and it immediately recognized it as a phone number?” Starting with iOS 15, that became reality with a new feature called Live Text. Here’s how to get started with Live Text on the iPhone.
Swapping Your iPhone for Android? Here Are Easy Ways to Transfer Your Data
If you make the big leap from an iPhone to an Android phone, you'll find yourself with a pretty long checklist of to-dos. Whether you're transitioning to Google's Pixel 6 or a new Samsung phone like the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4, switching operating systems can quickly become a hassle if you don't know the most efficient way to move your data.
What are Apple Passkeys and how to use them on your iPhone, iPad & Mac
Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series next week at its 'Far Out' September 7 event. Along with the release of iPhone 14, we also expect Apple to share release dates of iOS 16 and watchOS 9. iOS 16, as we all have come to know, is a major upgrade bringing features like customizable Lock Screens, iCloud Shared Library, Passkeys, improvements to Focus Mode, and much more. In this article, we will take a deeper look at the Apple Passkeys feature, explain what they are, how they work, and how you can use them on your iPhone running iOS 16 and Mac running macOS Ventura.
How to customize your iPhone home screen and lockscreen on iOS
IOS 16 introduced a lot of new features, namely the option to customize your lock screen. Aryan, from Pocketnow, went hands-on with the latest features and explained them in detail. iPhones were never known to be customizable, but that appears to be changing slowly, as Apple introduced widgets in iOS 14, and the company is continuously adding small touches to offer even more options.
How to clear cookies on the iPhone
Your iPhone is, of course, a mini-computer, which means it doesn’t escape the curse of the browser cookie. Although cookies can be helpful in that they keep you logged into websites, they can also be an irritant. Large numbers of cookies can start to slow your iPhone down, and third-party tracking cookies should be destroyed at birth. So it is essential to make it a regular habit to clear the cookies on the iPhone as frequently as possible. We’ll show you how to do that, as well as block cookies on the iPhone altogether.
Anyone can now sign up for DuckDuckGo’s private email service
DuckDuckGo's closed beta for its email service is now available for everyone. Deposit PhotosTrackers are vital for companies' profit margins. This new email service keeps them out of your inbox.
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Tap to Download Not Working on the iPhone? 8 Ways to Fix It
When ‘tap to download’ feature is not working on your iPhone all you can see is “Downloading,” but not the photo. Well, most users are facing this common issue with iMessage. While your internet connection is one of the reasons for the tap to download to...
Ctrl+Shift+T Has Saved Me More Than Any Other Keyboard Shortcut
I spend more time in the Google Chrome browser than ever these days, and my laptop screen is almost always cluttered with dozens of open tabs. I can't tell you how many times I've accidentally hit the "X" on a tab I was just trying to switch over to. It seems to happen on a daily basis. Maybe my mouse speed isn't properly calibrated. Maybe I'm too click-happy. Or maybe I just know Ctrl+Shift+T has my back. This keyboard shortcut is my secret weapon and it's saved me more times than I care to admit.
DuckDuckGo's Email Protection Service Now Available for Everyone to Use
The free tracking interceptor service is now available for the public so they can get their own @duck.com email address. Up to 320 billion spam emails are sent every day, and up to 94% of malware is delivered through spam emails. In addition, more than half of all global email traffic is spam, which is why email users are often left to rely on their email provider's spam protection technologies or fend for themselves. But now, tech developers like DuckDuckGo are addressing the need for better spam protection.
How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade
There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
iPhone 14 Pro ultra-wide camera might surprise with its low-light performance
Apple could use a bigger ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apart from a significant jump in component cost, the bigger sensor should help improve low-light image quality. The company is already rumored to use a larger 48MP primary camera on the Pro iPhones this year. iPhone 14...
