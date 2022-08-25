Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Raiders' Waller signs with new agents in search of new deal
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller has hired new agents as he hopes to get a new contract before the start of the season. Waller cut ties with Klutch Sports last week after less than a year with that agency and signed Wednesday with Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. “I plan on going to work on this right away,” Rosenhaus said in a text message about getting Waller a new contract. Waller has two years remaining on the contract he signed during the 2019 season. He is owed just less than $14 million in those years with no guaranteed money and is seeking a new deal that reflects his production.
NFL・
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0