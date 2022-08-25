Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller has hired new agents as he hopes to get a new contract before the start of the season. Waller cut ties with Klutch Sports last week after less than a year with that agency and signed Wednesday with Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. “I plan on going to work on this right away,” Rosenhaus said in a text message about getting Waller a new contract. Waller has two years remaining on the contract he signed during the 2019 season. He is owed just less than $14 million in those years with no guaranteed money and is seeking a new deal that reflects his production.

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO