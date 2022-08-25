ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Bagan missing for Cardiff’s clash with Preston with head injury

Cardiff are without left-back Joel Bagan for Saturday’s home game with Preston.

Bagan sustained a head injury in the early stages of the 2-0 Severnside derby defeat at Bristol City on Sunday and was unable to continue.

Having lost first-choice left-back Jamilu Collins to serious knee damage in the previous game at West Brom, boss Steve Morison reacted to Bagan’s injury at Ashton Gate by switching Perry Ng from centre-back and sending on Jack Simpson to play in the middle.

Midfielder Ebou Adams and striker Isaak Davies remain sidelined as Cardiff seek to claim a third straight Sky Bet Championship home win this season.

Preston defenders Bambo Diaby and Alvaro Fernandez are both available for the trip to south Wales.

Diaby has not featured this term because of a knee problem, while Fernandez has been on the treatment table in recent weeks.

The Spanish teenager, who is on loan from Manchester United, picked up an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup win at Huddersfield on August 9.

Sean Maguire also returns to the squad while Andrew Hughes, who was part of the Cardiff youth system but never made a first-team appearance there, will be checked after suffering a shoulder injury against Watford last weekend.

