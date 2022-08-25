Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Awards celebrate women's empowerment in West Hempstead
Seven highly accomplished women were celebrated on Friday evening at the Bet on Her Awards Dinner at the Chameleon Event Space on Hempstead Turnpike. Motivational speaker and life coach Jessica Toussaint organized the award ceremony. She is the founder of Dream Encore, a group whose stated mission is to equip leaders with tools and resources needed to make real impact. The group does coaching, workshops, retreats, and other programs to encourage success. Toussaint conceived of the awards as a post-pandemic tip of the hat to female leaders making a change in their communities and whose lives embodied empowerment.
Herald Community Newspapers
Playing education 'mind' games in Franklin Square
A speech pathologist is expanding upon traditional education, ushering in a new era of learning for children in a colorful and lively setting at Mindnasium, at 939 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square. Mindnasium applies the STEAM program, which consists of science, technology, engineering, art and math. “It was the brainchild...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont Memorial High School principal placed on leave two days before start
Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on leave from the Elmont Memorial High School, causing students to organize a protest. Parents also sprung to the defense, hoping for some answers to the confusion. “There are many rumors going around, but the district nor the Board of Education has shared any information...
27east.com
Village Revitalization In Westhampton Beach Extolled As Pretty, Welcoming And Remarkable
As the East End awakened from the COVID-19 shutdown, the Village of Westhampton Beach roused to a revitalized downtown with new streets, new sidewalks, traffic circles, landscaping and native plantings,... more. Lance Gumbs, co-chairman of the Shinnecock Powwow Committee, was busy this week, preparing for the ... by Stephen J....
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne's Dorothy Schein celebrates 100 years
The community of Grace Lutheran Church came to celebrate 100 years of Dorothy Schein last week. Schein, who reached the century mark on Aug. 19, has lived in Malverne for nearly 50 years. Originally from Queens, Schein attended Public School 155 in her elementary years, and John Adams High School.
Students in Jericho School District head back to school
As the first day of middle school started, students and teachers shared an anxious enthusiasm for what administrators are billing as a normal, pre-pandemic school year.
Former Elmont HS students plan protests after principal placed on administrative leave
Former Elmont Memorial High School students say they are planning two protests Wednesday and Thursday to support Kevin Dougherty, the principal of the high school.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces September Job Opportunities
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Job-seekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “As Suffolk County continues its post-COVID...
greaterlongisland.com
Suffolk County Police Department hosts free women’s self-defense class
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Toast also has locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Bohemia. Click here to learn more. Don’t mess with these ladies. The Suffolk County Police Department Sixth Precinct teamed up with...
Bronx author holds back-to-school giveaway in Soundview Park
A Bronx native is giving back by giving out free school supplies to local kids.
27east.com
Lights Out: Canoe Place/Montauk Highway Blinking Light Program Suspended
Commuters heading east from points west need to build an hour back into their morning drive, effective Tuesday, August 30, according to Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. The cone program... more. The Ellen Hermanson Foundation hosted its Summer Gala at Hampton Racquet in East Hampton on ... by Staff Writer.
Popular Carle Place Diner Closes Temporarily
One of the most popular spots for breakfast on Long Island is closed temporarily due to a fire. The fire started at the 76-year-old Nassau County diner, the iconic Thomas's Ham and Eggery in Carle Place just after 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26. According to the Carle Place Fire Department,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Committe asks: What should we call Lindner Place?
A committee made up of community organizers and members of the Malverne board of trustees moved forward at an Aug. 21 meeting with efforts to rename Lindner Place, a street named for a reportedly prominent member of the Ku Klux Klan. Attempts to rename the street have been ongoing since...
greaterlongisland.com
Culinary adventure awaits at Bay Shore’s Zest; here are 5 dishes to try
Zest has quickly emerged as the spot for imaginative food that’s unlike anything else you’ll find on Long Island. With the contrasts of sweet and salty, hot and cold, crunchy and soft, the chef’s main goal is to present you with the perfect bite, every time. One thing you won’t be is bored. To help navigate the menu, below are five things to try at 298 West Main St.
Community Fun Day Celebrated in Greenlawn
Ebenezer Wesleyan Church sponsored its second annual community fun day Saturday, bringing music, food, dancing and more to its Greenlawn neighborhood. Dancers of all ages came out to enjoy the music, provided by live DJs, along with a dunk tank, balloons, and waterslide. Vendors, including artisans, and representatives of the HealthFirst and Northwell Dolan Family Health Center. There were also games, a school supply giveaway and a job fair.
NYC public schools menu for 2022-2023: A look at what students will be offered, including meatless Mondays and vegan Fridays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The largest school system in the nation has made changes to its meal plan for all New York City public school students to stay on par with Mayor Eric Adams’ effort to serve healthier food in city schools. Mondays and Fridays will be meatless. While...
Herald Community Newspapers
Removing a deck to add a room
Q. We started planning a project to add a room, 303 square feet, in 2015, and due to many delays, we received approval for a permit only in January of this year. The costs from when we originally started planning until now increased from an estimated $80,000 to almost $200,000. Part of the work was to remove the previous owner’s handicapped-accessible deck with a permitted roof, which, thankfully, we don’t need. We got an alternative estimate for a paving-block patio, which we understand doesn’t need a permit in our town if it’s on the ground. The contractor even said we could cover the entire yard. We still want to keep the roof, so do we need a permit for the patio, and do we need a permit for the footings to continue supporting the roof we want to keep?
Blakeman, Valley Stream mayor support push for upgrades to eroding LIRR station
Residents say there's crumbling concrete, rusting metal and broken-down overpasses.
White Plains Mall makes way for Hamilton Green
Work to demolish the White Plains Mall got underway as August was drawing to a close, setting the stage for construction to begin of the highly anticipated Hamilton Green development. The mall had opened in 1972 at 200 Hamilton Ave. It was built at a cost of $6 million and had more than three-dozen retail tenants.
Smithtown Man Who Was Sales Chief Of Mortgage Lender Sentenced For $8.9M Fraud Scheme
The former co-owner and executive at a New York mortgage lender has been sentenced for an $8.9 million fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. Long Island resident Edward E. Bohm, age 44, of Smithtown, formerly the president of Sales and part-owner of mortgage lender Vanguard Funding, LLC, based in Garden City, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the federal courthouse in Central Islip to two years in prison.
