FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
'I filed two formal complaints:' Where you can get help with CenturyLink issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has new information for those of you who have said you're having problems with CenturyLink. Belinda Pillow is just one of the latest people to reach out. “Our service has been completely out since July 26th," Pillow said. Like others, CenturyLink keeps changing...
WSET
American Freight opens new location in Lynchburg, offers furniture, mattresses and more
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Spending more time inside our homes than ever before, the demand for affordable home furnishings such as furniture, mattresses, and appliances is at an all-time high. Answering the call in Lynchburg is American Freight, a national home retail store. Located at 3700 Candlers Mountain Rd.,...
WSET
Overdose & Fatalities in VA
Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
WSET
Students have not received P-EBT benefits due to VDSS delay: Lynchburg Social Services
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks across the state have been shorted out of hundreds of dollars to spend on food this week. “We recognize that people are incredibly frustrated and we hope that this is handled very quickly for them,” said April Watson, Deputy Director of Social Services.
WSET
Rocky Mount DMV to close for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Thursday is the last day before the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will close for renovations for two weeks. Scheduled to reopen on September 15, the DMV's interior renovation will mean residents will have to travel elsewhere for their usual needs from the office.
WSET
Life is for Everyone hosts 7th annual Back to School Event in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The non-profit group Life is for Everyone, had its annual back-to-school event Sunday where they gave away free school supplies to kids. It's the seventh year that they've hosted the event. Taquan Logan is the President and Founder of the organization. He said it's...
WSET
'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
WSET
Amherst K-9s receive donated trauma kits
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — K-9s with the Amherst County Sheriff's Department are outfitted with trauma kits donated by a nonprofit called K9s of Valor. "Our canine officers are now equipped with lifesaving kits for their canine partners," ACSO said in a Facebook post. One of the pictures trauma...
WSET
Food, Fun and Your Stevie Nicks Music Favorites with the Ladies That Rock Concert!
Stevie Nicks fans you can get your fix with an upcoming night of music with Ladies That Rock! Emily visited The Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill in Lynchburg to learn more.
WSET
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
WSET
Staunton man sentenced to nearly 5 years for high-speed chase, assault of federal officer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Staunton, Virginia man, who attempted to run over law enforcement officers serving arrest warrants, was sentenced last week to nearly five years (57 months) in federal prison. Richard Lee Knight, 39, pled guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal...
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
WSET
Wanted fugitive out of Montgomery, Craig Co. found in a backyard bus, arrested
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A wanted fugitive out of Montgomery and Craig County is finally in custody, thanks to a tip from a Dublin resident. The Dublin Police Department said on Tuesday, a citizen called police and said that based on photos from the local news, he said he saw someone that looked like Shawn Tolbert.
WSET
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!
(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
WSET
Pre-K through high school aged children invited to DPD's 'Catwalk in Costumes'
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is replacing their annual fall fashion show with a brand new event. On Friday, October 14 at 6 p.m., DPD is hosting "Catwalk in Costumes with Police. " The event will be held in the Multipurpose room at the new DPD...
WSET
Lynchburg Humane Society & hospitals work to keep 25 dogs alive from illness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has received twenty-five dogs from a single home and these dogs are very ill with Canine Parvovirus. "Parvo" can very serious and deadly if it is left untreated for just a few days, the society said. The society said their staff...
WSET
Jury dismissed, couldn't reach verdict in Westmoreland trial: 2019 gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The jury deliberating a lawsuit involving a deadly gas station explosion in Buena Vista, can't agree on whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty. "It is a high burden for the Commonwealth to prove somebody guilty of involuntary manslaughter under these circumstances. It's...
WSET
Firefighters gather in Bedford to train, prepare a plan for large downtown fires
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department hosted a training class for downtown fires on Tuesday. The department said they looked at water supply and building hazards in the town. "We preplanned for large fires and looked at roof access and how we would top vent for each...
WSET
Resurfacing project will cause delays on South Boston Road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville said a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. This project will be westbound lanes on South Boston Road between the city limits and Airport Drive. The city said at least one westbound lane will be open at all times.
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
