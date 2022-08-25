ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Man killed in parking space dispute

MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Hadley pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Tuesday night, Aug. 30 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began shortly before 10 p.m. near 11th and Brown. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused to stop and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago. According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale Estabrook Park pursuit, 4 arrested

GLENDALE, Wis. - Four people were arrested after a police chase through the heart of Estabrook Park in Glendale Monday afternoon, Aug. 29. The driver crashed along the Estabrook Parkway near Hampton. The chase happened as dozens of people were trying to enjoy their summer afternoon. Estabrook Park is typically...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt

MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nathanael Benton 80 years in prison, Delafield officer shooting

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Nathanael Benton, convicted in June for shooting two police officers in Delafield in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Benton is already serving 50 years for an attempted homicide inside the Waukesha County Jail. Benton tried to kill an inmate with a shank made from a sharpened toothbrush. A jury found him guilty in that case.
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers fatal crash; car, motorcycle involved in wreck

SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle in the Village of Somers on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Officials say around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel from Somers responded to the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway H for a serious (2) vehicle crash. Initial reports indicate that a car was traveling eastbound on CTH S and struck on the passenger side by a westbound motorcycle – as the car attempted to turn north onto CTH H.
SOMERS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races

On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument

MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Request to Dismiss Case of Christmas Parade Suspect

(Waukesha, WI) — Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow has refused to dismiss the case against the man accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at last year’s Christmas parade. Prosecutors say 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Junior drove his S-U-V through the parade crowd. W-C-C-O/T-V reports defense attorneys wanted the case dismissed based on a search of Brooks’ cell last month. They also wanted some of the statements he made suppressed. This was following a break during the Friday hearing Brooks because angry and yelled at the judge before he was removed from the courtroom.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

