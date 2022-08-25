(Waukesha, WI) — Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow has refused to dismiss the case against the man accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at last year’s Christmas parade. Prosecutors say 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Junior drove his S-U-V through the parade crowd. W-C-C-O/T-V reports defense attorneys wanted the case dismissed based on a search of Brooks’ cell last month. They also wanted some of the statements he made suppressed. This was following a break during the Friday hearing Brooks because angry and yelled at the judge before he was removed from the courtroom.

