NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A proposal for a new $2.2 billion Titans stadium could be up for a vote in the coming months. Metro Council Member Bob Mendes says the Titans are scheduled to appear before the East Bank Stadium Committee on Sept. 14. Mendes also says a vote on the proposal could come a few weeks after that.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO