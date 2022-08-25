ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Star-studded lineup announced for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Downtown Nashville will be ringing in the new year once again with a star-studded lineup of country superstars. Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band have just been announced to headline one of Nashville's biggest celebrations of the year. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Instagram comedy hit 'Friday Beers' opening sports bar in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The very first sports bar for a popular social media and digital brand is opening soon in Music City. Almost Friday Media is spearheaded by brothers Samuel, Jack, and Max Barrett. The siblings have gained a massive social media following with their hit comedy account Friday Beers. Now, they're opening a sporting club in Nashville inspired by just that.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former Girl Scout Kelsea Ballerini to guest host Middle-Tennessee luncheon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-nominated artist Kelsea Ballerini has many accomplishments under her belt including being a songwriter, producer, author and... former Girl Scout!. The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee has announced is excited to team up with the country star for an afternoon of community, music, and—of...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville SC hosts first-ever 'Singles Night' with former Bachelorette contestant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville SC will host their first-ever "Singles Night" Wednesday with a former Bachelorette contestant adding to the event. Connor Brennan, a Nashvillian himself, is also a former contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Brennan will emcee at the Nashville SC game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Colorado Rapids.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Second Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament raises money for veterans' families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Dozens of celebrities and athletes gathered Monday to play in the Folds of Honor Tennessee Second Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament to raise money to provide educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled veterans. The tournament kicked off with a shot gun start Monday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parents speak out on scheduling issues at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The largest freshmen class in Tennessee State University (TSU) history has resulted in students staying off-campus in a half dozen hotels. We're also hearing from students that housing isn't the only concern. At TSU, the university schedules classes for its freshmen. One freshman's mom couldn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Vote on new Titans stadium proposal could come as soon as November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A proposal for a new $2.2 billion Titans stadium could be up for a vote in the coming months. Metro Council Member Bob Mendes says the Titans are scheduled to appear before the East Bank Stadium Committee on Sept. 14. Mendes also says a vote on the proposal could come a few weeks after that.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person is killed in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A shooting in East Nashville has left one person dead. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street. This is the James Cayce Homes. The victim went to Vanderbilt Hospital where they died, according to police. There is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting death of teen in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy is being charged with criminal homicide in Juvenile Court Monday after allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old in East Nashville. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of South 5th Street at the James Cayce Homes public...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TSU parent shares concerns about daughter's late housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Monday, FOX 17 News spoke with a Tennessee State University (TSU) mother who says her freshman daughter didn’t have on-campus housing up until Monday afternoon. She wanted to remain anonymous. “I just told her, look, you just going to have to come on...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: One person killed in Jefferson Street shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a shooting early Wednesday, Metro Nashville Police report. Police say the shooting happened on Jefferson Street and Dr. DB Todd Blvd. The victim was been taken to General Hospital and has since died, police say. Further details were not immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

La Vergne man, 61, killed in Hobson Pike head-on collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 61-year-old man from La Vergne died Monday morning in an accident on Hobson Pike. Metro Police say the driver of a Cadillac sedan was traveling southbound on Hobson Pike around 7:15 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. That driver then traveled into oncoming traffic and hit a Honda Accord driven by John Taylor III.
LA VERGNE, TN

