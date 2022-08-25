Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
UN committee says Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law ‘unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
News4Jax.com
Florida’s 1st ‘tool time’ sales tax holiday ready to crank up
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s first “tool time” sales tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
News4Jax.com
As overdoses soar, fentanyl test strips remain illegal in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Advocates say it’s a tool that can save lives from fentanyl overdoses, but they’re outlawed in Florida. They’re Fentanyl drug test strips, which could detect the drug. Because they’re considered drug paraphernalia, the test strips are illegal in the state. They aren’t approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
News4Jax.com
Man charged with DUI manslaughter in 2021 crash that killed UNF student
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter as a result of a crash in July 2021 on Philips Highway that killed a 22-year-old woman, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The report shows Michael Motley, of St. Augustine,...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder, gets prison time in shooting death of girlfriend
A St. Augustine man pleaded guilty during a hearing Tuesday morning to second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend, the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit said. During the hearing, according to the State Attorney’s Office, Da’Shaud Williams, now 19, was sentenced to 28...
