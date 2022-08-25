ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

UN committee says Florida’s ‘anti-riot’ law ‘unduly restricts the right to peaceful assembly’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida law is getting international attention from a special United Nations committee aimed at combatting racial inequality around the world. Earlier this month, News4JAX reported that local activist Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville was among a delegation of Floridians who spoke to the international panel about HB 1, which was branded as Florida’s “anti-riot” law.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida’s 1st ‘tool time’ sales tax holiday ready to crank up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s first “tool time” sales tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
News4Jax.com

As overdoses soar, fentanyl test strips remain illegal in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Advocates say it’s a tool that can save lives from fentanyl overdoses, but they’re outlawed in Florida. They’re Fentanyl drug test strips, which could detect the drug. Because they’re considered drug paraphernalia, the test strips are illegal in the state. They aren’t approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy