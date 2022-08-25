ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox2detroit.com

Nurse pleads guilty to tampering with painkiller syringes at Detroit hospital

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A nurse pleaded guilty to tampering with painkiller syringes while she worked at a Detroit hospital in 2020. According to court records, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone from the medication dispensing machines, by extracting the hydromorphone using syringes between March 2020 and August 2020.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of killing GM co-worker to face circuit court judge

An Oakland County judge on Tuesday determined there was probable cause to advance a case involving a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant a few weeks ago. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held at 52-3 District Court, Judge Julie Nicholson bound over the case against Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against accused rapist/kidnapper moves to higher court

The case against an accused rapist/kidnapper has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court after he waived his right to a preliminary exam on the day it was scheduled to proceed. Demagio Redmond, 26, is charged with assault with intent to murder, kidnapping and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder of transgender woman in Detroit remains unsolved

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday that investigators are still trying to solve a July murder of a transgender woman in Detroit. Members of the Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP), which helps police solve crimes against LGBTQ+ people, joined Worthy during a press conference discussing the murder of Hayden Davis.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman

The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
FLINT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers

A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
WHO 13

Person of interest in Des Moines murder arrested in Detroit

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person of interest in the murder of a Des Moines man back in July has been arrested in Michigan. Cedrick Thomas Jr. was found and arrested on August 26 in Detroit, Michigan, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Warrants on charges of first-degree murder and […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children

A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Mother of 5 is one of four victims in deadly ‘random’ shooting rampage

DETROIT – A mother of five was waiting for a bus in Detroit when she was fatally shot in what police are calling a “random” shooting rampage. Lari Brisco, 43, was one of four victims Sunday morning, WYXZ Detroit reports. Three of them died. The shootings happened between 4:45 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., The Associated Press reports. Around 6:50 a.m., Brisco, who was waiting for a bus, became the third victim; she was shot multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge dismisses two lawsuits challenging Detroit's recreational marijuana ordinance

Two potential roadblocks for the city of Detroit to start processing applications for the limited recreational marijuana licenses were removed Tuesday when a judge dismissed lawsuits that challenged the ordinance. Two lawsuits were filed in recent months from cannabis companies with medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit. One lawsuit asked the court to allow existing medical dispensaries to also receive recreational licenses. The other asked the court to stop Detroit from moving forward with its ordinance. ...
DETROIT, MI

