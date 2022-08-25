DETROIT – A mother of five was waiting for a bus in Detroit when she was fatally shot in what police are calling a “random” shooting rampage. Lari Brisco, 43, was one of four victims Sunday morning, WYXZ Detroit reports. Three of them died. The shootings happened between 4:45 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., The Associated Press reports. Around 6:50 a.m., Brisco, who was waiting for a bus, became the third victim; she was shot multiple times.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO