Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Nurse pleads guilty to tampering with painkiller syringes at Detroit hospital
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A nurse pleaded guilty to tampering with painkiller syringes while she worked at a Detroit hospital in 2020. According to court records, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone from the medication dispensing machines, by extracting the hydromorphone using syringes between March 2020 and August 2020.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How former Detroit nurse stole painkiller from vials, syringes, swapped it with another liquid
DETROIT – Officials said a former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital extracted painkillers from vials and syringes and filled them with a different liquid. Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, is a registered nurse who used to work in the critical care unit at a hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Illegal marijuana operation explodes in Detroit; cause under investigation
Investigators are back at the scene of an explosion that happened Monday evening in Detroit, as they work to determine what led to the blast. Authorities said an illegal marijuana operation was in the building.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Prosecutor announces charges in murder of transgender woman
In July, two transgender women were murdered in Detroit. A month later, the Wayne County Prosecutor has announced charges in one case and is asking for the public to give tips for the other case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Scammer posing as Oakland County deputy demands $1,500 from victim, claiming she missed jury duty
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer called a Bloomfield Township woman multiple times Monday to tell her she missed jury duty and needed to pay $1,500. Authorities said the caller claimed they were from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and called from spoofed county numbers. The scammer...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of killing GM co-worker to face circuit court judge
An Oakland County judge on Tuesday determined there was probable cause to advance a case involving a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant a few weeks ago. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held at 52-3 District Court, Judge Julie Nicholson bound over the case against Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.
The Oakland Press
Case against accused rapist/kidnapper moves to higher court
The case against an accused rapist/kidnapper has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court after he waived his right to a preliminary exam on the day it was scheduled to proceed. Demagio Redmond, 26, is charged with assault with intent to murder, kidnapping and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual...
fox2detroit.com
Murder of transgender woman in Detroit remains unsolved
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday that investigators are still trying to solve a July murder of a transgender woman in Detroit. Members of the Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP), which helps police solve crimes against LGBTQ+ people, joined Worthy during a press conference discussing the murder of Hayden Davis.
hotnewhiphop.com
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman
The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
deadlinedetroit.com
DMC Nurse in Detroit Admits Tampering with Patients' Painkillers
A former critical care nurse at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit pled guilty to tampering with patients' opioid medication. Registered nurse Mary Cheatam, 42, of Ypsilanti admitted using syringes to remove the injectable painkiller hydromorphone (Dilaudid) from automated dispensers and replacing it with a benign saline solution, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. She then used the painkiller, according to a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
Person of interest in Des Moines murder arrested in Detroit
DES MOINES, Iowa — A person of interest in the murder of a Des Moines man back in July has been arrested in Michigan. Cedrick Thomas Jr. was found and arrested on August 26 in Detroit, Michigan, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Warrants on charges of first-degree murder and […]
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children
A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Detroit police arrest suspected gunman in 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the...
fox2detroit.com
Police search for suspects, Durango with no hood after Roseville pharmacy break-in
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Roseville police are looking for two suspects who broke into a pharmacy at a doctor's office. Police said the suspects pried open the back door at Mansour Mercy Medical Center then kicked in the pharmacy door. After the crime, they left in a white Dodge...
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
Mother of 5 is one of four victims in deadly ‘random’ shooting rampage
DETROIT – A mother of five was waiting for a bus in Detroit when she was fatally shot in what police are calling a “random” shooting rampage. Lari Brisco, 43, was one of four victims Sunday morning, WYXZ Detroit reports. Three of them died. The shootings happened between 4:45 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., The Associated Press reports. Around 6:50 a.m., Brisco, who was waiting for a bus, became the third victim; she was shot multiple times.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man sent to federal prison for stealing identities to claim unemployment
A Southfield man has been sentenced for using identity theft to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits. Samuel Baker, 39, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Authorities say Baker was able to obtain insurance benefits from Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to court documents, the Southfield...
Judge dismisses two lawsuits challenging Detroit's recreational marijuana ordinance
Two potential roadblocks for the city of Detroit to start processing applications for the limited recreational marijuana licenses were removed Tuesday when a judge dismissed lawsuits that challenged the ordinance. Two lawsuits were filed in recent months from cannabis companies with medical marijuana dispensaries in Detroit. One lawsuit asked the court to allow existing medical dispensaries to also receive recreational licenses. The other asked the court to stop Detroit from moving forward with its ordinance. ...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shooting spree suspect was arrested after tip from 'somebody close' to assailant, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit mayor said it was an individual close to the shooter that was allegedly targeting victims randomly on Sunday that helped police arrest him and end threats of an active shooter on the city's west side. Mike Duggan and Chief James White said "somebody close"...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe suspected shooter who ‘terrorized’ Detroit would have continued had he not been caught
DETROIT – Police believe a 19-year-old suspected shooter who killed three people and injured a fourth on Sunday in Detroit would have continued his shooting spree had he not been caught. “He was not done, right? He was in his home for that day, but the next morning he...
Comments / 7