Minnesota State

KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair big draw for out-of-state vendors

ST PAUL, Minn. — At the Minnesota State Fair, I'm sure you have a list of spots you have to stop at before you leave. It's tradition. It could be your favorite food stand or even your favorite ride. Stopping for fashion advice may not be on that list....
KARE 11

Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze

FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
FOLEY, MN
KARE 11

New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023

MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
MINNETONKA, MN
hot967.fm

Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair

(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Randy Shaver's KARE-TV State Football Rankings

Instead of resting on his laurels after 39 years of covering the Minnesota prep sports scene, KARE 11's Randy Shaver is breaking new ground. The weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll is currently in limbo, so in the meantime Randy decided to do the rankings himself. Each week Randy...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Black police officers help local families get ready for school

ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

State Fair Grandstand evacuated as severe weather hits metro

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — State Fair officials are evacuating the Grandstand as severe weather sweeps through the Twin Cities metro. The band "Portugal. The Man" was the headliner on Saturday. Fair officials say they're expecting to resume the show after the weather passes. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park have been shut down, and all free stages have been closed for the night.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nonstop lines for State Fair's first Hmong food vendor

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hmong people have been living in Minnesota for almost 50 years. At the Minnesota State Fair, you can find vibrant textiles for sale or attend Hmong Minnesota Day, an annual showcase of traditional dance and other art. The 7th annual Hmong Minnesota Day will be Monday, Sept 5 at Dan Patch Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

General Manager Jerry Hammer reflects on the State Fair's popularity throughout the years

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is full of traditions and familiar faces. "Growing up in the neighborhood, there's a whole lot of us who started working here as kids. A lot of them still do. Some of them play a game coming in the gate: See how far you can get before you find somebody you know and usually it's not more than a block," said Jerry Hammer, general manager of the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

State Fair Grandstand show canceled due to severe weather

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair officials canceled Saturday night's show at the Grandstand 30 minutes after evacuating the area due to severe weather. Officials had hoped to resume the show, which featured the band "Portugal. The Man" as the headliner, but just before 9:30 p.m. the decision was made to cancel to show. Click here for refund information.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Neighbors near state fairgrounds taking safety into their own hands

ST PAUL, Minn. — Safety and security at the state fair are a big deal, which is why a group of more than 100 volunteers made up of people who call this neighborhood home and local community groups are coming together not just for the safety of their neighborhood, but for the safety of others.
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
