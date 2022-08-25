FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is full of traditions and familiar faces. "Growing up in the neighborhood, there's a whole lot of us who started working here as kids. A lot of them still do. Some of them play a game coming in the gate: See how far you can get before you find somebody you know and usually it's not more than a block," said Jerry Hammer, general manager of the Minnesota State Fair.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO