Read full article on original website
Related
'I'm ready to get out there and do this': 10-year-old on showing her dairy cows at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — For the hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Minnesota State Fair, a day at the fairgrounds involves a lot of walking, a lot of eating, maybe some shopping and the chance to "ooh" and "ahh" over hundreds of animals. But for the people showing...
THC vendors cash in on State Fair crowds outside of gates
ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to the Minnesota State Fair, no one wants to be on the outside looking in, but in some cases certain vendors don't have a choice. "We reached out to them last year, and this year, and we got denied," said Michael Donnelly with Beezwax and Kooka Inc.
Minnesota State Fair big draw for out-of-state vendors
ST PAUL, Minn. — At the Minnesota State Fair, I'm sure you have a list of spots you have to stop at before you leave. It's tradition. It could be your favorite food stand or even your favorite ride. Stopping for fashion advice may not be on that list....
Men on fire, diving horses, colliding locomotives. See the proud & perilous history of the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's a tough lot, the life of a grandstand. All spiffed up for your big occasion and your guests turn their backs on you. Consider this the opportunity to rectify that situation. The sturdy structure kissed by the cheeks of generations of Minnesotans is 113...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check out the guests who dropped by the KARE Barn at the State Fair Monday
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Happy second week of the Great Minnesota Get-Together! The crowds at the State Fair this year have been huge, and a lot of people have made their way over to the KARE Barn. Read on for a look at Monday's guests at the KARE Barn...
At the Minnesota State Fair, women's teams connect with fans and potential players
MINNEAPOLIS — With tens of thousands of people visiting the Minnesota State Fair over the course of 12 days, local women's sports teams are using the Great Minnesota Get-Together as an opportunity to connect with fans and potential players. Inside Fan Central off of Dan Patch Drive and Underwood...
Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze
FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023
MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Paul man's blue ribbon win at the State Fair is bittersweet
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Competing for a blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair is a longstanding tradition, and after trying for 12 years, a St. Paul man finally took home the top prize for his salsa recipe. Gerry Heroff's family found out he won on the first day...
hot967.fm
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
Avian Flu sweeps Minnesota poultry farm, state braces for resurgence
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — State animal health officials say an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as Avian Flu, at a Meeker County poultry operation signals an expected resurgence of the disease. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the commercial turkey farm reported an...
Randy Shaver's KARE-TV State Football Rankings
Instead of resting on his laurels after 39 years of covering the Minnesota prep sports scene, KARE 11's Randy Shaver is breaking new ground. The weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll is currently in limbo, so in the meantime Randy decided to do the rankings himself. Each week Randy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black police officers help local families get ready for school
ST PAUL, Minn. — Twelve-year-old Andre Conner and his mom are just about done shopping for clothes and supplies. Now, they can check two more things off the back-to-school checklist after receiving a free backpack and haircut at "Backpacks and Barbers." The National Black Police Association-Minnesota Chapter hosted the...
Visiting the Minnesota Bound cabin in the North Woods at the State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — If you're looking for Minnesota-made products, head up to the Minnesota Bound cabin in the North Woods, for a variety of local goodies. Laura Schara joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss what's happening at the cabin this year. Schara is one of the hosts...
State Fair Grandstand evacuated as severe weather hits metro
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — State Fair officials are evacuating the Grandstand as severe weather sweeps through the Twin Cities metro. The band "Portugal. The Man" was the headliner on Saturday. Fair officials say they're expecting to resume the show after the weather passes. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park have been shut down, and all free stages have been closed for the night.
BCA: 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA says a 14-year-old girl originally reported missing Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair has been found safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nonstop lines for State Fair's first Hmong food vendor
ST PAUL, Minn. — Hmong people have been living in Minnesota for almost 50 years. At the Minnesota State Fair, you can find vibrant textiles for sale or attend Hmong Minnesota Day, an annual showcase of traditional dance and other art. The 7th annual Hmong Minnesota Day will be Monday, Sept 5 at Dan Patch Park.
General Manager Jerry Hammer reflects on the State Fair's popularity throughout the years
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is full of traditions and familiar faces. "Growing up in the neighborhood, there's a whole lot of us who started working here as kids. A lot of them still do. Some of them play a game coming in the gate: See how far you can get before you find somebody you know and usually it's not more than a block," said Jerry Hammer, general manager of the Minnesota State Fair.
State Fair Grandstand show canceled due to severe weather
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair officials canceled Saturday night's show at the Grandstand 30 minutes after evacuating the area due to severe weather. Officials had hoped to resume the show, which featured the band "Portugal. The Man" as the headliner, but just before 9:30 p.m. the decision was made to cancel to show. Click here for refund information.
Neighbors near state fairgrounds taking safety into their own hands
ST PAUL, Minn. — Safety and security at the state fair are a big deal, which is why a group of more than 100 volunteers made up of people who call this neighborhood home and local community groups are coming together not just for the safety of their neighborhood, but for the safety of others.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0