The Best Burger In All Of New Jersey

There is a very important question we need to get to the bottom of...WHERE IS THE BEST BURGER IN THE STATE ON NEW JERSEY? I did some digging (I'm happy to research this one) and I also took the lead from your opinions. It turns out we have lots of options...in fact, you may want to make this post into a burger bucket list and eat your way though it!
The items that make these 11 NJ bakeries famous

New Jersey is home to many legendary bakeries, and it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose. I decided to do some research and ask New Jersey locals on Facebook, “What is well known as the MUST HAVE item at a bakery near you?". I received an overwhelming number of responses and I compiled them into a list of the pastries that make these 11 New Jersey bakeries famous among locals.
Are Students In New Jersey Going To Be Allowed To Identify As Cats?

OK, I can't name names for PR sake, but a close friend of mine is a manager at a major company and one of his employees recently announced that they identify as a cat. You read that right, she feels like a feline trapped in a woman's body. Now, this is uncharted territory for this manager friend of mine and after looking into it, he has to comply with reasonable accommodations and full acceptance so long as it does not interfere with her tasks at work. In the words of the great Pauly D, "what a country".
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now

If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
New Jersey Town Rocked by a 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

New Jersey has seen its fair share of natural occurrences or even natural disasters. That's one of the best things about being in a state with all four seasons. We see everything, good and bad, but expected, with storms that can bring heavy rain, wind, and tornadoes. The Garden State is no stranger to hurricanes or even blizzards.
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

