Poway, CA

NBC San Diego

Planned I-8 Connector Closures in Mission Valley Start Monday Night

Keep these alternate routes in your back pocket, San Diegans -- Caltrans crews will shut down various Interstate-8 and State Route-163 connectors in different areas of Mission Valley for several nights throughout the week starting Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. Construction crews this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day

For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
