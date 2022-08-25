Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
Planned I-8 Connector Closures in Mission Valley Start Monday Night
Keep these alternate routes in your back pocket, San Diegans -- Caltrans crews will shut down various Interstate-8 and State Route-163 connectors in different areas of Mission Valley for several nights throughout the week starting Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. Construction crews this...
NBC San Diego
Homeless Advocates Challenging Chula Vista's Effort to Close Harborside Park
Outreach teams and Chula Vista city crews are scheduled to move in and start moving out homeless encampments that have taken over Harborside Park. There was so much illegal activity happening at the park, according to police, that the city voted to close it for 90 days until they figured out a solution.
NBC San Diego
Why is the Weather So Hot in San Diego?! NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen Explains
We’re in for a hot week, and hotter weekend, throughout San Diego County as we head into Labor Day. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spoke with NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen to understand what is causing the high temperatures, how long to expect the heat to last and ways to stay cool.
NBC San Diego
200+ Animals Find Homes in One Day in San Diego During ‘Clear the Shelters'
Dog’s tails wagged uncontrollably, kittens playfully stuck their paws through cage openings and guinea pigs curiously emerged from their plastic domes while people excitedly rushed to cages to meet their new furry friends. Clear the Shelters is a month-long initiative, but here in San Diego, it culminates in one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Brutal and Long Heat Wave to Send San Diego County Temps Into Triple Digits
A brutal heat wave will overtake San Diego County and the rest of Southern California this week, sending temperatures into the triple digits in some areas through Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Monday as temperatures spike...
NBC San Diego
Did San Diego Students Suffer a Learning Loss During the Pandemic? Hard to Say
With students back in school, the focus on making up for lost time during the pandemic is high on the priority list. But determining how much students in San Diego County suffered academically from the pandemic’s disruption in schools is hard to quantify. “We know that everyone was impacted...
NBC San Diego
Public Turns in 377 Firearms to San Diego County Sheriff's Department
A total of 377 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Sunday at a Guns for Gift Cards event in the Vista Traffic Court parking lot, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. County residents received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200...
NBC San Diego
Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day
For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Police Arrest Armed Suspect Who Allegedly Barricaded Himself Inside Home With Children
A man who police say was armed in an Oceanside home with other residents -- including children -- was in jail Monday following a police standoff. Oceanside Police officers reported to a call of a man armed with a knife at a residence in the 100 block of Ely Street around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
NBC San Diego
Competency Hearing for Larry Millete, Accused of Killing Wife Maya, Delayed Again
The family of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete will have to wait another month to learn whether Maya’s husband, Larry, is mentally competent to take part in court proceedings against him. Millete is charged with murder in the disappearance of Maya and was supposed to have a preliminary...
Comments / 1