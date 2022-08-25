INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a busy Monday of weather as strong storms have impacted nearly the entire state of Indiana since the start of the afternoon. A well organized line of storms made up the first wave of inclement weather and swept through the state from approximately 3:00-8:30pm. Despite a number of damage reports across Northern Indiana, the central part of the state was largely unscathed. Still, wind gusts up to 55 mph were measured (severe wind = 58+ mph), heavy rain fell, and lightning was frequent.

