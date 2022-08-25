Read full article on original website
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday evening
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off early Monday morning with strong storms causing heavy rain and even a few power outages across central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up about half an inch of rainfall from the morning rounds of storms. There is another round of strong to severe storms coming this evening and into the early overnight hours.
Severe weather impacts Indiana Monday afternoon & evening
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a busy Monday of weather as strong storms have impacted nearly the entire state of Indiana since the start of the afternoon. A well organized line of storms made up the first wave of inclement weather and swept through the state from approximately 3:00-8:30pm. Despite a number of damage reports across Northern Indiana, the central part of the state was largely unscathed. Still, wind gusts up to 55 mph were measured (severe wind = 58+ mph), heavy rain fell, and lightning was frequent.
IN Focus: Key races ahead of November
We are Your Local Election Headquarters, and this week we're looking at all of the important races heading into the November general election. Nearly $23 million approved for Indiana school security …. $4.2 million to support transitional and emergency …. Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin...
Nearly $23 million approved for Indiana school security grants
State officials have approved nearly $23 million in grants to fund school security. Nearly $23 million approved for Indiana school security …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022 Purdue Football Season …. 17-year-old is shot to death four months after his …. Back to School: The mental effects of...
Newfields seeks Indiana digital artists for The LUME Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS- Classic art, cutting edge technology and a floor-to-ceiling digital art experience. After a successful run last year featuring the work of artist Vincent Van Gogh, Newfields is back with a new exhibition, “The LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet and Friends Alive.”. Now, Newfields is calling on Hoosier digital artists...
Local urban farm bringing healthy food to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — Owners of KayLeo Urban Farm, Scott Rice and Marilyn Schulte, stopped by the Indy Now studio to share their farm’s mission and how the community can get involved. To learn more about KayLeo Urban Farm visit KayLeoUrbanFarm.org.
Indiana State Police searching Wabash River: possible connection to Delphi murders
Indiana State Police searching Wabash River: possible …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022 Purdue Football Season …. 17-year-old is shot to death four months after his …. Back to School: The mental effects of nonfatal shootings …. Penrod Arts Fair 2022. Students garden helps food pantry. Brownsburg brothers...
Students’ garden helps food pantry
Mt. Vernon high schoolers are making an impact outside the classroom. A garden project started by students last school year is helping to feed hungry Hoosiers in their community. They joined us in the studio to talk about the garden and their plans for expansion. For more information, click here.
Planned Parenthood, other groups file lawsuit to block Indiana abortion ban
Planned Parenthood, along with other women's health groups, have filed a lawsuit to block Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/planned-parenthood-other-groups-file-lawsuit-to-block-indiana-abortion-ban/
Motorcyclists killed in separate crashes Saturday night
Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. https://fox59.com/news/two-deadly-motorcycle-accidents-one-in-construction-zone-on-i-70/
