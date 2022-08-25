Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Harry M. Curtis, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry M. Curtis, 60, of Boardman passed away early Monday morning, August 29, 2022. Harry was born September 26, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Gerald D. and Betty A. (Orr) Curtis. He worked as a printer for the Youngstown Vindicator. Harry enjoyed NASCAR, fishing,...
27 First News
Robert M. Palma, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert M. Palma, 76, died following thyroid cancer, Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home. He was born July 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Robert F. and Mary Helen McBride Palma. He dedicated his life to family and the service of others. Nothing...
27 First News
Clair Eugene Cooper, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Clair Eugene Cooper, 88, of Austintown. Clair passed away Monday afternoon at Austintown Healthcare Center. He was born May 18, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of Ross A. Cooper Sr. and Mary A. (Miller) Cooper. He retired as a first...
27 First News
Joseph Hritz, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Hritz, 93, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022, at the Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his wife, children, and grandchildren. Joseph was born on September 24, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Michael and Mary Klinchak Hritz, and was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Viola “Vi” (Gilmartin) Reedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola (Vi) Reedy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 27, 2022. She was born on February 6, 1930, to Richard and Viola (Cambert) Gilmartin. She married her husband Joseph in 1953. Vi was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She...
27 First News
Richard M. Anderson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Richard M. Anderson, 79, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 24, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of James E. and Margaret L. Jenkins Anderson. Richard was a graduate of Chaney High School. He was a United States Army veteran.
27 First News
Myrna Louise Eicholtz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna Eicholtz, age 74, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 and joined her husband, Larry in heaven. She was born on August 23, 1947. She was survived by her sons, Lee and William Eicholtz and her brother, William Walton. Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral...
27 First News
Sandra Richeal, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Richeal, 77, died Tuesday evening, August 16, 2022 at Hospice House. She was born September 28, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond M. and Mildred V. Wimer Moffitt and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Richeal graduated from Choffin Nursing Center. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Timothy Ray Arbogast, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Ray Arbogast of Niles passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the Hospice House. He was 51 years old. Tim was born in Granite City, Illinois on October 28, 1970, the son of the late James R. and Clara L. Baty Arbogast.
27 First News
Louis Peter Dumas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 28, 2022, Louis “Pete” Dumas passed away at age 82 in Austintown, Ohio. Pete was born on December 22,1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of Louis Edward and Ruth Mae Dumas. Pete grew up in Latrobe, Pennsylvania where he graduated...
27 First News
Mary Louise Valeriani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.
27 First News
Sharon Wolikow, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Wolikow passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side. Sharon was born October 8, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Adalene Connelly and her adopted stepmother and stepfather, Hump and Ethel Campbell. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Patrick R. Hallock, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick R. Hallock, 68, went to his heavenly home on August 15, 2022. He was born on November 20, 1953 in Palmyra to the late Richard and Ruth Hallock. Patrick was born and raised in Palmyra and moved to Hanoverton in 1973 where he owned...
27 First News
David Eugene Criss, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Criss, 63, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was born November 29, 1958 in Salem, son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Criss. David had worked at the Masco Workshop in Boardman...
27 First News
Barbara Marie Nicely, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Marie (Oskowski) Nicely, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare Center. Barbara was born on February 8, 1936, in Glendale, California to Richard N. Wimberly and Maxine E. Ludwig. Barbara was united in marriage to John F. Nicely on...
27 First News
Gayle Sue Trummer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle Sue Trummer, age 75, of Salem, passed peacefully while holding her beloved husband’s hand on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima. She was born on April 3, 1947, in Salem, the daughter of the late Lowell and...
27 First News
Roxie L. Dixon, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxie L. Dixon, age 79 of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury. Roxie was born November 9, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of William W. and Georgia I. Gallagher Strawbridge. She was a...
27 First News
James L. Campbell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Campbell, 79, of Boardman passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, with his four children by his side. Jim was born January 6, 1943 in Youngstown, son of James and Agnes Lally Campbell. After graduating from Canfield High School, Jim enlisted in the Air...
27 First News
Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, 77, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Assumption Village. Richard, known by family and friends as “Zeke,” was born April 28, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Norma Benini Zelanka.
27 First News
Summer ending with above normal 90° days in Youngstown
Meteorological summer ends today (August 31, 2022) with high temperatures close to 80°. We have not made it to 90° or higher since August 7. The meteorological summer did feature an above average number of days with a high temperature at 90° or higher. What is the...
Comments / 0