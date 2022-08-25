Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Southern portion of Moose-Wilson Rd. set to close entirely after Labor Day
MOOSE, Wyo. — The southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will close to all access the day after Labor Day, Sept. 6. This section of road will reopen to winter activity in December. It will then stay open through...
buckrail.com
Jackson Lake Dam boat launch area to close after Labor Day
MOOSE, Wyo. — Several planned temporary closures including the Moose-Wilson closure, are set to take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvement projects get underway. One of these closures will occur at the Jackson Lake Dam boat launch area. The tentative schedule...
buckrail.com
Rec Center closed today, tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning today, the Rec Center will be closed for two days for routine maintenance. The closure will allow for plumbing repairs to the locker room and to conduct an annual fire system inspection. The Rec Center will reopen to the public with regular hours on Wednesday,...
More searches and rescues in Teton County
On Monday morning, a father and son visiting from out of town were on the second day of a backpacking trip onthe Teton Crest Trail when the father suffered an injury to his leg and was forced to stop. Other hikers sent out an SOS alert on a Garmin satellite...
buckrail.com
Heads up! Bear activity increasing on Moose-Wilson Road, give them room
MOOSE, Wyo. — Bears know the good spots for berries, and they’ve begun to gather within the Moose-Wilson Corridor to forage on seasonally-abundant, natural foods. As they seek access to these vital natural foods, the park asks visitors and residents to give them room. “We need your help...
Petition seeks to remove bike bollards
A petition is circulating on the internet to ask the Jackson Town Council to discontinue its use of traffic bollards on Willow Street. While saying they support biking and safety in our town, those behind the petition say the elimination of nearly 200 parking spaces runs counter to the town’s conversations over the past few years regarding the need for parking around our business corridor.
buckrail.com
Mountain Studio Manager | Jackson Hole, WY
Stio® is a mountain apparel brand that designs, develops and sells beautiful, functional, and innovative apparel infused with the soul of the mountain lifestyle. With headquarters in Jackson, Wyoming, Stio draws inspiration from the surrounding Teton Range and offers product via Stio.com, catalog and its Mountain Studio® retail locations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Park City, Utah. Boulder, Colorado, Freeport, Maine, plus soon Bend, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
buckrail.com
Speaker series returns at UW research station in Grand Teton
MOOSE, Wyo. — A special Harlow Speaker Series event is returning Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the renovated University of Wyoming-National Park Service (UW-NPS) Research Station, located at the AMK Ranch in Grand Teton National Park. It has been nearly three years since the last Harlow Speaker Series talk in...
buckrail.com
Victor’s Pierre’s Theatre revitalized
VICTOR, Idaho — A Teton Valley cultural and historical landmark, Pierre’s Theatre, formerly Pierre’s Playhouse, has been revitalized for another chapter of entertainment. Pierre’s first opened in 1941 as the 225-seat “New Paramount Theater,” and in 1950 simply became known as “Paramount Theatre.” In 1963 the building...
buckrail.com
Protect our Water Jackson Hole to host Rally for Clean Water, Sept. 8
JACKSON, Wyo. — Join Protect our Water Jackson Hole for the Rally for Clean Water on Sept. 8 at Center for the Arts to learn about how we can restore and protect our water resources. This free family-friendly event is from 4-9 p.m. on the lawn, theater and lobby at The Center and will bring the community together to raise awareness, discuss solutions, and inspire action for the water quality issues facing Teton County.
eastidahonews.com
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah
UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl pills
IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after selling fentanyl pills. Nickolas Rasmussen was sentenced in the Bonneville County Courthouse in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett and given a one-year determinate prison term with nine years indeterminate. “I find that you are not a...
eastidahonews.com
Man changes plea to guilty after murdering inmate
REXBURG – A man has changed his plea to guilty for murdering an inmate in the Madison County Jail in October 2021. Robert David Pompa, 27, was originally charged with murder in the first degree, and he initially pleaded not guilty. On Thursday, as part of a plea agreement...
