Widespread flooding causes problems in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Parts of Foley have picked up 5+ inches of rain since Wednesday as of Thursday morning. Those are radar estimated amounts. The heavy rainfall has created flash flooding across parts of south Baldwin County.

Juniper Street, Michigan Avenue, Azalea Avenue and Commercial Drive were some of the main spots dealing with flooding by midday Thursday. Several cars were stuck in high water and an apartment complex was surrounded by water.

Foley Elementary School and Foley Middle School were dealing with issues, too. Parking lots and the track area were covered with water, but we’re told buses were able to drop students off as usual on Thursday morning.

“It’s nonstop so I’m thinking how much more of the parking lot is it going to take? We’ve probably got 3 more feet until it reaches all the way to the top. I asked my boyfriend earlier if we needed to go get any sandbags because we’re not that far up, so hopefully it’ll go down by the end of the night,” said Brianna Sullivan who lives in an apartment complex on Azalea Avenue.

Sandbags were made available at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale. The City of Foley public works department sent crews to nearly a dozen locations Thursday to block traffic and check road conditions along the Foley Beach Express and to areas west, closer to downtown.















