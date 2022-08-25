ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Calvert City metal, mining company donates to eastern Ky. emergency relief

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - A mining and metals company donated thousands of dollars to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. According to a release, CC Metals & Alloys, led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, announced on Tuesday, August 30 it donated $25,000 to the fund to provide food, shelter and other necessities for those directly impacted by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Where are Illinoisans' tax dollars going?

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Du...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
KFVS12

Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Advocates demand reforms within Illinois DCFS

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - AJ Freund, Rica Rountree, and Navin Jones are just a few of the children who died while in DCFS care. Advocates rallying outside the Illinois Capitol Monday want to see significant reforms within the Department of Children and Family Services to keep children safe. The small group...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Herofund Usa#Herofundusa Inc
KFVS12

Mo. State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel, crime reduction

Mo. State Highway Patrol reviewing Kennett arrest after suspect dies on way to hospital. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing an arrest in Kennett after the suspect died on the way to the hospital. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Cape Girardeau police say they're following "strong leads" in a...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

$20M in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Another $20 million in grant funding will help bring high-speed internet to parts of Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear announced the funding on Wednesday, August 31. According to a release from the governor’s office, expenses must be associated with expanding high-speed internet access in unserved areas, to residents...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KFVS12

2 arrested after deputies find drugs during traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop. Ronnie Dance of North Carolina was arrested on charges of speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fugitive from another state, traffic in cont. substance - first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and promoting contraband first degree.
WICKLIFFE, KY
KFVS12

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy