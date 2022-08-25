ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Botanical Garden donates 1,339 pounds of fruits, vegetables to The Food Mill

By Cole Trahan
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Botanical Garden recently declared that so far this year, it has donated 1,339 pounds of organically grown fruits and vegetables to The Food Mill Columbus, a nonprofit organization that fights against food insecurity. According to Columbus Botanical Garden Executive Director Adriana Quiñones, the food will be given to people who need it.

“We donate vegetables, just vegetables,” she said. “And then there’s other places that donate things like meat and other parts of the meal … We donate everything from radishes, corn, watermelon, tomatoes, peppers, you name it, leafy greens, everything. And then The Food Mill, based on what we supply, will design a meal around that.”

Quiñones said the project is being done as a partnership between several organizations. Some meals created with the food are medically prescribed by Mercy Med, a local free clinic.

“And Mercy Med works with with some local faith-based groups,” she said. “North Highlands church, Open Door, a couple of those places that work in that community and identify people who are struggling with health issues that are directly related to their food intake. And they are people who are economically disadvantaged.”

The Columbus Botanical Garden has been growing food for The Food Mill for at least four years, Quiñones said.

“But the program really started taking off about two years ago,” she said.

Columbus Botanical Garden staff and volunteers grow all of their food from seeds, mostly on the Sally H. Adams Vegetable Terraces on-site. The organization donates food gradually in increments, about once a week. During the height of the growing season, it may donate food twice a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ddo3m_0hVDMP3j00
Produce is grown by staff members and volunteers at The Columbus Botanical Garden. Photo by The Columbus Botanical Garden.

The Columbus Botanical Garden grows food during every month but February.

“And so, we basically start our winter crops, start in about November, December. We start growing the winter crops. We pull everything out of the garden in February.”

The #NourishColumbus hashtag was created to bring awareness to the program.

“The whole program is under another nonprofit called UGROW … And The Food Mill is directly under the UGROW umbrella,” Quiñones said. “That’s their forward-facing part of the #NourishColumbus movement. And then the groups between Mercy Med and all the different farms that contribute to, as well as North Highlands Church, Open Door and some of the other organizations, we all work under the #NourishColumbus hashtag…”

Quiñones said a lot of people don’t realize that people go hungry in Columbus.

Olivia Amos, director of The Food Mill Columbus, said The Columbus Botanical Garden has been a good partner organization.

“We’re just very thankful for these types of collaboration in our community that are helping us reduce food insecurity,” Amos said.

Related
WRBL News 3

Salvation Army announces an $8.5 million capital campaign to broaden services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Salvation Army announced the “public phase” of its Amazing Good campaign, an $8.5 million capital campaign to amplify its services in Columbus.  According to a press release from the Salvation Army, the campaign will dispense funds to construct a two-story facility at the Salvation Army’s 2nd Ave. location. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host Spooktacular 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Columbus Park and Recreation announced it would host this year’s Spooktacular Halloween event at Lakebottom Park.  The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 17th St. between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Avenue.  According to Columbus Park and Recreation, the event […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman marks 101st birthday surrounded by friends, family, neighbors, and deputies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Tuesday, Aug. 30, the community gathered to celebrate a Columbus woman marking a special milestone. Born on Aug. 28, 1921, Bernice Adams celebrated her 101st birthday this week. Today, Aug. 30, Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies, friends, family, and neighbors got together for a drive-by birthday party. Ms. Adams says her secret to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Andersonville National Historic Site to host veterans headstone clean-up event

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) announced the Andersonville National Historic Site (NHS) would hold an event to clean up veterans’ headstones at the Andersonville National Cemetery in honor of National Public Lands Day.  According to the NPS, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event held […]
ANDERSONVILLE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama

Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
OPELIKA, AL
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Pine Mountain (GA)

Pine Mountain is a beautiful countryside town situated on the North side of Harris County, in Georgia, United States. The town was populated with 1,739 people in 2020. Pine Mountain is a perfect destination for a vacation. Although a small town, this place comprises fun amenities primarily found in the cities.
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
tjournal.com

Transformation Coming to Downtown Buena Vista

 Local business and property owners have made significant improvements to historic buildings around 'The Square' in Buena Vista over the last few years. Those improvements to private property stand out in stark contrast to the condition of the downtown public spaces. The paint on the stately Marion County Courthouse is as cracked as the streets that surround it.
BUENA VISTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Georgia Department of Transportation wins regional award for Talbotton Road Project

GEORGIA (WRBL) — America’s Transportation Awards competition at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Annual Meeting (SASHTO) awarded the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) for its work in “The Talbotton Road Project: Capacity, Pedestrian and Transit Improvements.” This project won in both the Operations and Excellence category of the competition. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Sunny, warm with a few stray storms this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A sunnier, drier day across the valley as we reached the upper 80s and low 90s again to close out the weekend. We are watching a few stray evening showers and storms that will possibly roll into the region from the east, but the chance of rain staying low but still […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday - some would call it the biggest of the century!. Ms. Annie Mae Hodge is turning 100 in just a few days! Hodge was born on September 3, 1922. Hodge was married to Mr. M.C. Hodge and has no children.
SALEM, AL
wrbl.com

Sun, warmer temperatures to start the work week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Finally back to normal after weeks of rain and thunderstorms thanks to a couple of stalled out fronts. We’ll jump back into the low to middle 90s with typical pop-up showers and storms today through midweek. By Wednesday a cold front will sweep into the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Photos: Groundbreaking held for new Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The groundbreaking for a new elementary school was held over the weekend in Columbus. The Muscogee County School District hosted the event on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The ceremony was held at 180 Northstar Drive, the home of a new school that will replace Dawson Elementary School and St. Mary’s Magnet […]
COLUMBUS, GA
