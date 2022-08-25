Some New Yorkers are skipping restaurant lines by reserving exclusive tables ahead of time with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This is the case at Dame, a seafood restaurant in Greenwich Village where table reservations are released three months in advance and on Mondays, when t only accepts walk-ins, hungry customers line up for hours. A viral tweet revealed how restaurant-goers looking to skip the line can purchase $1,000 NFTs, offering access to premier reservations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO