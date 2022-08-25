ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New York City’s Busiest Restaurants Are Offering $1,000 NFTs for Exclusive Table Reservations

Some New Yorkers are skipping restaurant lines by reserving exclusive tables ahead of time with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This is the case at Dame, a seafood restaurant in Greenwich Village where table reservations are released three months in advance and on Mondays, when t only accepts walk-ins, hungry customers line up for hours. A viral tweet revealed how restaurant-goers looking to skip the line can purchase $1,000 NFTs, offering access to premier reservations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Actually, Whipped Cream Is Not Illegal for New Yorkers Under 21

Widespread misinterpretation surrounding a New York state law is leading grocery and convenience stores to begin carding customers buying whipped cream. The mix-up stems from a bill sponsored by New York Senator Joseph Addabbo, which focused on banning the sale of whipped cream canisters to those under the age of 21. Filled with nitrous oxide, canisters can be used as an over-the-counter inhalant popularly referred to as ‘whippets’ or ‘laughing gas’.
