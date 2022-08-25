ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts’ GM Chris Ballard Gets Huge Praise From NFL Agents

The Athletic came out with their annual NFL Agent Survey, and Indianapolis Colts’ GM Chris Ballard received high praise from these agents. The agents surveyed represent hundreds of players across the NFL, from Super Bowl MVPs, to practice squad hopefuls. Through anonymity the agents were able to answer the questions bluntly and truthfully.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports

Bills worked out four punters Sunday

The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
NBC Sports

Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news

The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
NBC Sports

Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
NBC Sports

Eagles announce 53-man roster for 2022 season

The Eagles have their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. After weeks of training camp, three joint practice sessions and three preseason games, the Eagles went from a 90-man roster all the way down to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. It’s important to remember this is just...
NBC Sports

For how long will Geno Smith remain the Seahawks’ starter?

For many quarterback competitions, the winner primarily wins the right to be the first quarterback benched. It’s fair to wonder when that will happen to new Seahawks starter Geno Smith. It feels inevitable. Although Smith held off Drew Lock, it’s got a distinct “for now” feel to it....
NBC Sports

49ers fan perfectly depicts Jimmy's pay cut with hilarious drawing

Two things felt like guarantees during the 49ers' offseason. First, that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would find a new home at some point by trade or release. And secondly, each day that he remained on the team, 49ers fan Rita Carvalho -- known as Rita Oak on social media -- would drop a clever drawing of the quarterback.
NBC Sports

Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media

After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
NBC Sports

Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?

When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Coach Provides New Update On Shaquille Leonard’s Health

The week following the final preseason game is one of the toughest in the NFL. Essentially firing people from their jobs, as teams have to cut their rosters down to 53 players, is never an easy thing to do. Players have played their hearts out for the last few weeks in the August heat trying to earn a spot on the roster, but it is part of the business of being in the NFL. That job gets a little more complicated when you are dealing with players that are injured. That is the case for the Indianapolis Colts, who are trying to figure out a timetable for their All-Pro linebacker, Shaquille Leonard, to return to the field.
NBC Sports

Why the Eagles kept 3 undrafted rookies on their roster

Before the 2022 draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman mentioned that the Eagles were going to be particularly aggressive going after the undrafted pool ... and they were. It paid off. Because when the Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday it included three undrafted rookies: CB Josh Jobe,...
