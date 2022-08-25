The week following the final preseason game is one of the toughest in the NFL. Essentially firing people from their jobs, as teams have to cut their rosters down to 53 players, is never an easy thing to do. Players have played their hearts out for the last few weeks in the August heat trying to earn a spot on the roster, but it is part of the business of being in the NFL. That job gets a little more complicated when you are dealing with players that are injured. That is the case for the Indianapolis Colts, who are trying to figure out a timetable for their All-Pro linebacker, Shaquille Leonard, to return to the field.

