Philadelphia, PA

National Roller Coaster Day Has Blurred By, But Hatfield’s Link to the Thrill Ride Is Always Present

 6 days ago

PTC's coaster, The Twister, at Knoebels Amusement Park and Resort, Elysburg, Pa.Image via Michael Horwood at philadelphiatoboggancoastersinc.com

Aug. 16, National Roller Coaster Day, was cause for Brandon Goldner of CBS3 to strap into the story of how a Hatfield company — Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC) — played a critical role in developing this theme park classic.

PTC was founded in 1904 in Germantown but eventually migrated to Montgomery County.

It supplied its brand of thrill rides to parks as nearby as Dorney, Knoebels, and Hershey and as far away as Canada.

Of the nearly 150 coaster installations across the U.S., 25 are still operating, with the oldest — dating to 1917 (and updated since) — continuing to generate screams in a Six Flags America park in Md.

Although the company no longer designs the attractions, it continues maintaining them.

For PTC President/CEO Tom Rebbie, the wooden vs. steel debate is a nonissue; he clearly prefers the former.

“[A wooden coaster is] a living, breathing organism,” Rebbie said. “It expands when it gets wet so the trains will go a little slower. It contracts when it’s really hot, and the wood will make the trains go a little bit faster.

“”It’s the noise. It’s the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear.

“It feels like it’s not safe, but it is safe,” he concluded.

For admission to more information on Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, queue up at CBS3.

MONTCO.Today

Pennsylvania’s Biggest Gaming Convention Brings 4D Reality to Montgomery County

GXL Colossal, coming to Oaks in Oct., includes esport competitions.Image via GXL Colossal. Gamers will flock to GXL Colossal — the tristate area’s biggest gaming convention — at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks this October to get a look at Sector X’s ground-breaking 4D virtual reality arena. Registration is now open for general admission and “Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC)” opportunity with several new premium seating options.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

When It Comes to Quirky Architecture, Montgomery County’s Cup Runneth Over

This Pottstown pizzeria was once a dairy farm's ice cream shop.Image via What's with Dave Today vlog at YouTube. Novelty architecture, a once-popular building design trend, has a few remnants still standing across the U.S. and locally. Blending interesting structures with the commercial entities that housed them — Atlantic City’s Lucy the Elephant, for example — was a sure way to lure customers, especially those in cars. The art has passed, for the most part, but a local vlogger found two Montgomery County examples that survived.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Souderton Tech Firm Assigns One More Dangerous Task to Robotic Workforce: Painting Highway Lines

Souderton-based LimnTech Scientific is making roadways safer through the tech it engineers. The dangers its product eliminates will benefit not just for drivers but also highway-maintenance employees. LimnTech Scientific’s LifeMark-100 Automated Layout System is a robotic line-stripe painter. It attaches to the front of a truck designed for this purpose...
SOUDERTON, PA
Fast Casual

Dave's Hot Chicken entering Philly market

Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food concept, has inked an agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. "We wanted to add a chicken concept to our portfolio, and after due diligence, we knew Dave's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?

Philadelphia, PA - Rocky Mountain oysters, or meatballs as they are also known in Canada, are oysters made from the testicles of bulls. They are deep-fried and often coated in flour and pepper. They are typically served as an appetizer. However, there is a more adventurous way to enjoy this tasty delicacy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Amazon Fresh plans to open grocery store in Willow Grove

Another Amazon Fresh grocery store could be on its way to the Philadelphia region, with plans taking shape at the Willow Grove Shopping Center in Montgomery County. The e-commerce giant has been expanding its tech-forward supermarket concept over the last year, opening stores in Warrington, Bucks County and Broomall, Delaware County.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police under pressure ahead of President Biden's visit, Made in America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Made in America Festival is just two days after President Joe Biden's visit to Philadelphia. It's jam-packed several days for Philadelphia police.Labor Day Weekend will take on the most appropriate meaning. There will be a lot of work for the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement securing the areas of the presidential visit on Thursday and then over on the Parkway for Made in America.A military aircraft circles Center City. Philadelphia Police Department commanders and federal agents tour Independence Hall.An inspector with the Philadelphia force says the department is in full preparation mode for a presidential...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Jollibee, the fast-food chain from the Philippines with a cult-like following, finally set to open in Northeast Philly

Nearly two years have passed since Jollibee, the fast-food restaurant chain from the Philippines, announced plans to open a Northeast Philadelphia location, the first in Pennsylvania. Beloved for its signature Chickenjoy and Yumberger meals, Jollibee was revealed to be part of a $50 million renovation of the Great Northeast Plaza,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival

Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same. Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
ARDMORE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

