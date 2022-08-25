ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dele Alli leaves Everton, moves to Turkey to revive career

San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

Dele Alli is leaving the Premier League in the latest attempt to revive his career.

The former England midfielder, once one of English soccer's brightest prospects, left Everton on Thursday to join Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old failed to make an impact at Goodison Park following his free transfer from Tottenham in January. He had fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and dropped out of the reckoning for the national team, for whom he has made 37 appearances.

Alli played 11 times for Everton last season as the team narrowly avoided relegation. He has appeared twice as a substitute this season.

Everton did not say whether the deal with Besiktas includes an option to buy.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

