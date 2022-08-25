Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
1999 baseball team to be honored at Plainville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony
This is the third in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. The 1999 Plainville High School baseball team entered the season with question marks. It ended the campaign as Class M state champions and one of the most dominant squads in the illustrious history of the program. The Blue Devils compiled a record of 20-3 and added a league title to its state crown, taking sole possession of the Northwest Conference over Class L state champion Berlin and Class S semifinalist St. Paul. Led by the dynamic pitching duo of Nick Macellaro (6-1, 1.52 ERA) and Byron Treado (5-1, 2.55), the Blue Devils allowed just three runs in four games as they rolled through the state tournament.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football ooks to replace Player of the Year by committee
From the outside looking in, the main question surrounding the Bristol Central Rams heading into the upcoming season is how the team will replace the production loss from the 2021 Gatorade Connecticut Football Player of the Year, Victor Rosa. Rosa led the team to a 9-2 record and a Class...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern volleyball gears up for another year as most of last year's team returns
Bristol Eastern volleyball is back in the gym, preparing to not only repeat their success from last season, but to also defend their Central Connecticut Conference championship. The Lancers capped off their season last year after advancing to the semifinals of the Class L state tournament, but while many teams...
Bristol Press
Summer Youth Athletic wraps up successful season with tournament finals
Summer Youth Athletic Program wraps up another successful season. The 2022 Summer Youth Athletic Program, formerly known as the Roberto Clemente Youth Baseball League, recently wrapped up the season with final tournament games in baseball and basketball. The long-standing program is coordinated through the Bristol Police Department’s Community Relations Division...
Bristol Press
Joseph V. Maggipinto
Joseph V. Maggipinto, 90, of Bristol and Harwich, MA, husband of the late Anne (Graham) Maggipinto, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Joe was born in Bristol on Sept. 24, 1931, the son of Peter and Della (Donata) Borrelli Maggipinto. He was predeceased by his sister, Donata Hughes.
Bristol Press
Peter Charles Gaudet
On Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, Peter Charles Gaudet, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80 after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Pete was born on July 27, 1942 in Meriden to Albert and Irene Gaudet. He received an engineering degree from the General Motors Institute in 1965, and was a highly valued and respected supervisor at The New Departure Manufacturing Company, Winsted Precision Ball Company, and Hartford Technologies.
Bristol Press
Douglas Alan Kern
Douglas Alan Kern passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, Aug. 12, 2022 at his home in Bristol. Born in Washington, DC on July 1, 1974, he was only 48 years old. He called Manassas, VA home. After graduating Virginia Tech in 1996 with a degree in Accounting, he worked briefly...
Bristol Press
Lavern 'Fuzzy' Goodwin
Lavern “Fuzzy” Goodwin, 89 of Bristol, passed away surrounded by his family Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Countryside Manor. Fuzzy was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Cathy (LaFountain) Goodwin. He was born in Terryville on July 6, 1933, and was one of five children to the late Hubert and Florence (Gaylord) Goodwin.
Bristol Press
Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy
SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
Bristol Press
Lois (Smith) Palmisano
Lois (Smith) Palmisano, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on Feb. 10, 1932 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Grace) Smith. Lois was the widow of the late Dominick “AA” Palmisano...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central senior starts healthy tea and protein shake business
BRISTOL – City leaders celebrated the opening of Clarity Nutrition on King Street Tuesday. The business, which sells energizing teas and healthy protein shakes, was started by a local high school girl. Clarity Nutrition, located at 780 King St., was started by Nyomi Codero, a senior at Bristol Central...
Bristol Press
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik, 89, of Farmington Station, formally of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born in Enfield on May 12, 1933, she was the only child of the late Frank and Mary (Motyka) Lukasik. Growing up in New Britain and graduating from Mary Immaculate Academy (or as she referred to it as “The Academy”), she made friendships that would last a lifetime.
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Bristol Press
Plainville prepares for new school year
PLAINVILLE – Superintendent of Schools Steve LePage said he aspires to make Plainville a “model school district” as students prepare to return to school Thursday, Sept. 1. LePage said that the district has a good plan in place to make this school year successful. One of LePage’s...
Bristol Press
Carl H. Josephson
Carl was born to C. Harry and Belen C. Josephson on Nov. 13, 1933 in New Britain. After many months in New Braunfels, TX Medical and Care Facilities, Carl passed peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022 to be with his Lord. Carl is survived by his wife, Beryl with whom he...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
John S. Pappajohn, 59, of 31 Wheeler Road, Litchfield, was charged Aug. 15 with third degree larceny. Scott Tenney, 33, of 715 Burnside Ave., Apartment 7, was charged Aug. 16 with second degree failure to appear. Emanuel Hilerio, 33, of 727 Baldwin St., Apartment 3s, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17...
Bristol Press
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
Bristol Press
Plymouth students return to school
PLYMOUTH – Plymouth students returned to school eager to learn Monday. The first day of school saw many smiling faces as youths strapped on their backpacks and made their way to their classrooms to meet their new teachers. “I walked all four buildings throughout the day and I was...
Bristol Press
Nationally-recognized expert will speak on managing challenging times at Plainville Library
PLAINVILLE – On Sept. 13 the Plainville Public Library will be hosting an event on managing challenging times. Dr. Wendy Hurwitz will be speaking at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Hurwitz is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine and a nationally recognized expert on stress. Hurwitz is an expert in mind/body medicine and energy medicine.
