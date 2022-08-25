KC man convicted of murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been convicted of murder during a drug deal in the Northland , Clay County prosecutors say.

A Clay County jury found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Elliott was charged in a deadly 2020 shooting outside of the Price Chopper on Ash Avenue, near Interstate 35 and Route 291. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Trinton Phillips, was found dead inside his vehicle.

Detectives determined Elliott and Phillips met for a marijuana sale when Elliott attempted to reach for the drugs and shot Phillips four times before running from the scene, court records say.

A witness in Phillips’ passenger seat at the time of the shooting said the two men set up the meeting on Snapchat, which helped police identify Elliott as the suspect. The witness also provided a suspect and vehicle description that matched Elliott.

Surveillance footage also showed the incident, and police recovered the gun used in the shooting at Elliott’s home.

After returning their verdict, jurors recommended Elliott serve 67 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.