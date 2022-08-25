Read full article on original website
Heidi Montag Bares It All In A Stunning Pregnancy Photoshoot
Pregnancy can be a wild ride. One minute you’re feeling like an angel on earth — glowing and walking on air. The next minute, you’re 39 weeks with swollen feet, balancing a bowl of Oreos on your stomach. It’s normal not to feel 100% comfortable in your skin during the journey of pregnancy because hello, it takes a huge toll physically, mentally, etc., but when you do feel good — what’s the harm in showing yourself off?
Khloé Kardashian On Being A Mom Of Two: 'I Love Everything, Even The Hard Parts'
For the last few weeks, Khloé Kardashian has been mum about her newest addition with ex Tristan Thompson — a baby boy born via surrogate earlier this month. But in a new interview, the reality star and Good American founder shares what life’s been like as a mom of two.
Heidi Klum Is Calling Her Freshman Daughter At College ‘Every Two Hours’
Dropping off your child at college is hard, especially when its your first-born and the experience is full of unknowns for all parties. Well, Heidi Klum is in it and she’s freaking out a little bit about what her daughter will get up to in the Big Apple. During...
Adrienne Bailon Kept A ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Pregnancy A Secret
Adrienne Bailon hasn’t been shy about sharing her fertility struggles with fans. But, when the Cheetah Girls star found out that the surrogate her and her husband Israel Houghton hired was pregnant back in December, she opted to keep the news to herself for the sake of her mental health.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband
Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.
Bullying Made Me Hate My Body. I Won’t Raise My Daughter To Hate Hers.
I was in third grade when I was bullied about my weight for the first time. My mom had just bought me a brand new faux sheepskin vest from the Gap that matched with a pinstriped long-sleeved shirt to go underneath. I thought I looked super cute in my new, powder blue ensemble. I wore it to school with pride.
The Wendy’s Mascot Goes Gray In A Stand Against Ageism
In Canada, the Wendy’s mascot has ditched the logo’s iconic bright red hair for gray locks in support of one of the country’s veteran broadcast journalists. Last Tuesday, the fast food chain posted a new profile picture for its Canada Twitter account, with Wendy’s fiery red pigtails swapped for a sophisticated gray shade. “Because a ⭐️ is a ⭐️ regardless of hair colour. #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic” the brand captioned the new image.
Jason Momoa Says He Now Has A 'Dad Bod,’ But, Yeah, Not Really
Just call him Jason Momoa, King of Dad Bods. The 43-year-old actor, known for playing god-like characters including Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and DC’s Aquaman, told James Corden on The Late Late Show Tuesday that, after a recent hernia surgery, his physique isn’t up to par.
Kelly Clarkson Spent The Summer In Montana Co-Parenting Her Kids With Her Ex
Is there anyone who knows how exhausting life can be more than a mom? Keeping track of appointments, work assignments, school schedules, while meal planning, trying to create core memories for their kids, and maintaining a marriage are just a handful of the things on a mom’s plate. Moms everywhere deserve a break every now and again, and Kelly Clarkson would agree.
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Has A Regular Teen Summer Job As A Lifeguard
It feels like a requisite part of every teen’s summer to spend endless days at the local pool or beach and develop a crush on your favorite lifeguard. Well, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is making it easy for everyone to find a lifeguard crush in his neighborhood. While he’s not portraying Will Byers on the one of the most popular television shows around, the 17-year-old actor has been poolside with a regular old summer job.
Ruby Rose attends first public event in 'a long time' since her on-set spinal injury in 2019 as she arrives at a skincare launch in West Hollywood
Ruby Rose spent Monday night at a skincare launch West Hollywood, after a long period out of the spotlight. The genderfluid actor, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, attended Patrick Ta Beauty's Major Skin Launch alongside makeup artist Patrick Ta and actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Ruby, 36, shared several...
Danielle Fishel Was Catfished By A Grown Man While Starring On ‘Boy Meets World’
Danielle Fishel was only 12 years old when she first stepped into the role of Topanga Lawrence in the TGIF favorite Boy Meets World. Fishel, along with fellow Boy Meets World alumni Will Friedle and Rider Strong, recently started the podcast Pod Meets World reflecting on their time during the wildly popular sitcom. And it turns out, the young stars experienced harassment. On the latest installment, Fishel revealed that she had a grown man not only catfish her, but show up to her school and claim he was there to pick her up.
That Time My Kid Googled 'Kissing' On His School Computer
My email pinged just before I went to bed, with a summary of my son’s web activity from his school Chromebook. At the time, my son was eight and in virtual learning; the Chromebook was his entire classroom. I figured I should probably scan through the report and make sure nothing dubious was going on during school hours. At first it all seemed pretty standard: his math website, the login page for his reading assignments, his virtual classroom links. Then there was a video game page.
Peta Murgatroyd Documents Heartbreaking Final Stage In Her IVF Process
Sometimes transparency is even more powerful in the face of adversity, and in the case of Peta Murgatroyd’s public IVF journey, many hearts are with her right now. In a two-part series over the past two days, Peta shared the process of the embryo transplant, the final stage in the invitro procedure, as well as what happened when she learned that the placement did not successfully starts a pregnancy.
Amy Schumer Is Touring Without Her Son, And She’s Not Happy About It
The good news: Amy Schumer is on tour. Bad news: she didn’t bring her son Gene, 3, along for the ride, and she’s devastated about it. As she gears up for her impressive 42-city Whore Tour, which runs into 2023, the mom sat down with The New Yorker to discuss how she is coping with the idea of being away from her son for the first time for an extended period and her doubts and reservations about it.
Meghan Markle Launched A New Podcast And Her First Guest Is Serena Williams
If you thought leaving the Royal Monarchy was Meghan Markle’s last attempt at challenging the status quo, think again — she’s just launched a podcast, and she wants to push the boundaries of what it means to be a woman in today’s society. Spotify announced the...
