ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Youngsville father and son suffer loss of both home and friend

By Britt Lofaso
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2lP7_0hVDK9CA00

YOUNGSVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) – A Youngsville man is speaking out about losing his home and friend in a fatal house fire. He says not only did his family lose everything in the fire, but he also lost a friend.

“He didn’t make it. I don’t know what happened. He helped a girl get out of the window, and she said he went to come out of the window, and he fell back in. She heard him banging around inside. I don’t know what happened after that,” Zackary Viator said.

Viator says his friend was living with him and his father at the home. Firefighters found his body inside a bedroom once the fire was under control. Viator says he’d just left home when the fire started.

Evangeline Parish plans for new ‘state-of-the-art’ jail with double capacity

His father, who recently suffered a stroke, survived because he’d asked his son if he could come with him but decided to stay home. “Thank God my dad stayed outside when I left because he probably wouldn’t have made it because he’s hurt so bad. He can barely walk. Thankfully, he was outside already,” says Viator.

Viator was only a few minutes away when neighbors called to him their house was on fire. “I came back home, and the whole house was gone,” he recalled. Not only was the house he grew up in gone, but they lost everything inside.

“We lost all of our clothes, our pictures, all my yearbooks, all of the pictures of my kids when they were little babies, pretty much everything,” he said.

Viator says it still doesn’t feel real. “It’s very sad, depressing. I couldn’t believe it. I still feel like it’s a dream,” he said.

Viator says Red Cross is helping he and his father with the cost of hotel rooms right now, but that can only last so long. To help Viator and his family, you can donate to their GoFundMe .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home. The blaze and the water used to put it out caused significant damage to the home, leaving it unlivable, according to Welsh Fire Chief John Hall. Nine people lived in the house, Hall said.
WELSH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Youngsville, LA
Youngsville, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father And Son#Accident
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
brproud.com

Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy