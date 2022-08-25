Read full article on original website
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Study Aims to Identify Melanoma Patients With High-Risk Disease
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with early-stage melanoma with low disease burden sentinel node (SN) micrometastases (American Joint Committee on Cancer [AJCC] stage IIIA disease) with SN tumor deposits ≥0.3 mm have lower survival, according to a study published online July 18 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Guidance Developed for Addressing Use of Nonstatin Therapies
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Several new nonstatin agents have low-density lipoprotein cholesterol-lowering efficacy and can be considered for patients at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), according to an expert consensus decision pathway published online Aug. 25 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Multiple Chemical Sensitivity ID’d in Some Migraine Patients
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — One in five migraine patients has multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS), according to a study recently published in the Journal of Occupational Health. Keisuke Suzuki, M.D., Ph.D., from Dokkyo Medical University in Mibu, Japan, and colleagues examined the relationship between MCS and migraine...
Hepatitis C and Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are the means by which new drugs and treatments are tested to determine if they work. They are the engine that drives progress in medicine. For patients who have run out of other options, clinical trials offer a last chance at a potentially effective therapy. In some cases, they provide access to research treatments before they are made widely available.
Polypill Cuts Cardiovascular Event Risk in Seniors With Recent MI
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for major adverse cardiovascular events is reduced among patients within six months of previous myocardial infarction who receive treatment with a polypill compared with usual care, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
ADHD Drug Adderall in Short Supply
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Labor shortages at Teva Pharmaceuticals have made Adderall, a widely used attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug, hard to find in some drugstores. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted there is no overall shortage of ADHD medications. Only Teva is reporting supply...
Acetazolamide Helps Treat Volume Overload in Heart Failure
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with acute decompensated heart failure, the addition of acetazolamide to loop diuretic therapy yields an increased incidence of successful decongestion, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
Ultra-Processed Food Intake Linked to Mental Health Symptoms
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals reporting higher intakes of ultra-processed food (UPF) are significantly more likely to report worse mental health symptoms, according to a study published online July 28 in Public Health Nutrition. Eric M. Hecht, M.D., Ph.D., from the Charles E. Schmidt College of...
FDA Approves Omicron-Specific Booster Shots From Pfizer, Moderna
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave the green light to updated COVID-19 booster shots from both Pfizer and Moderna that target omicron variants, paving the way for the shots to get into American arms within a few days. “The...
Hepatitis C Support Groups
The rules are simple at Monday’s lunchtime hepatitis C support group in the Oasis Clinic: Only one person speaks at a time, people’s stories don’t leave the room, and you can’t have more than two slices of pizza. Larry Gonzalez (not his real name), a former...
FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna’s updated Covid-19 boosters
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. This is the first time updated Covid-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the United States. Both are bivalent vaccines that combine the companies’ original vaccine with one that targets the...
Alcohol and Hepatitis C
If you’ve been diagnosed with hepatitis C, your doctor has probably advised you to give up alcoholic beverages. For some people, this can be one of the most difficult lifestyle adjustments to make. But it’s also one of the most important. Several studies have shown that among people...
How PCOS Diagnosis Is Communicated May Affect Later Well-Being
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — How a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is communicated can impact subsequent patient well-being, according to a study published online Aug. 9 in BJGP Open. Jane Ogden, Ph.D., and Lucy Bridge, from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, assessed...
Is There a Best Time of Day to Take Your Blood Pressure Pill?
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — It doesn’t seem to matter what time of day or night you take your blood pressure medication, a new study finds. The results of a randomized trial of more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure who were followed for over five years show that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected if the drugs are taken in the morning or evening.
Drinking at Least Two Cups of Tea Daily Linked to Reduced Mortality Risk
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Drinking two or more cups of tea per day is associated with lower mortality risk, regardless of genetic variation in caffeine metabolism, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Maki Inoue-Choi, Ph.D., from the National...
Device-Measured Physical Activity Tied to Heart Failure Risk
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Device-measured physical activity (PA), especially moderate-intensity PA, is associated with a reduced risk for heart failure, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Circulation. Frederick K. Ho, Ph.D., from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted...
Pathophysiology of Nocturnal Enuresis Explored in Adult Women
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In adult women, nocturnal enuresis (NE) may have urological and nonurological pathophysiology, according to a study recently published in Frontiers in Medicine. For the study, Qi-Xiang Song, from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, and colleagues enrolled 70 adult women...
Pediatric Battery-Related ED Visits Increased From 2010 to 2017
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric emergency department visit rates related to batteries, particularly button batteries, increased from 2010 to 2017, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Pediatrics. Mark D. Chandler, M.P.H., from Safe Kids Worldwide in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues describe the...
