DOJ Takes Over Prosecution In Fox River Boat Crash. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has asked the state’s Department of Justice to take over prosecution of the 52-year-old Oshkosh man suspected of driving a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat. Eleven people were injured during the crash involving the 45-foot powerboat and the paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on July 9th. District Attorney Eric Sparr wrote a memo to the Winnebago County Court Commissioner on August 10th explaining why he asked the DOJ to take over prosecution of Jason Lindemann. Sparr says two employees in his office know Lindemann and as names of victims became known, he discovered more of his employees knew them. He also said that false information spread on social media made it appear the DA’s office has a conflict of interest. Lindemann is free on a $10,000 cash bond and no formal charges have been filed against him.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO