Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this yearJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Fox11online.com
Appleton extends construction bid deadline for library renovation
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Construction companies will have another few weeks to get bids together for the renovation of the Appleton Public Library. The city has extended the deadline to Sept. 20. That's about three weeks later than the original deadline. City leaders say the companies requested the extension. "The construction...
WBAY Green Bay
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday night once again, going over a flag policy. What flags are raised at city hall became an issue in June when Mayor Eric Genrich raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for Pride month. Alders didn’t take a vote Tuesday...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Highway 29/VV interchange now open
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed south on...
Fox11online.com
WEDC presents second round of grants to Green Bay businesses
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two Green Bay businesses are benefitting from a second round of business grants. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited downtown Green Bay Wednesday to learn how the Diverse Business Assistance grants will aid Green Bay’s On Broadway Inc. and Oconto’s Newcap.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police posting vehicles in school zones during first week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There will be some extra traffic on the roads and sidewalks Thursday morning as kids head back to school. Green Bay police say squad cars will be parked in school zones as a reminder to drivers that the speed limit is 15 mph when children are present. The police presence will extend through next week.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/30/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
DOJ Takes Over Prosecution In Fox River Boat Crash. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has asked the state’s Department of Justice to take over prosecution of the 52-year-old Oshkosh man suspected of driving a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat. Eleven people were injured during the crash involving the 45-foot powerboat and the paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on July 9th. District Attorney Eric Sparr wrote a memo to the Winnebago County Court Commissioner on August 10th explaining why he asked the DOJ to take over prosecution of Jason Lindemann. Sparr says two employees in his office know Lindemann and as names of victims became known, he discovered more of his employees knew them. He also said that false information spread on social media made it appear the DA’s office has a conflict of interest. Lindemann is free on a $10,000 cash bond and no formal charges have been filed against him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox11online.com
Green Bay schools looking to decrease pay for substitute teachers from pandemic raise
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The Green Bay Area School District may decrease its pay for substitute teachers – though the rate would still be higher than it was pre-pandemic. There are multiple personnel issues on the agenda for a special school meeting at noon Thursday. According to the...
wpr.org
Sheriffs statewide are working with ICE, pushing many straight from jail to deportation
In 2018, Raymundo Martinez-Moreno was on his way to work when he was stopped by a Brown County Sheriff's deputy and arrested on a warrant for driving without a license. Martinez-Moreno is from Mexico and has been living in Green Bay without documentation for two decades. He said the officers took him to Brown County Jail.
Fox11online.com
New accessible features and exhibits at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor
BAILEYS HARBOR (WLUK) -- A new accessible boardwalk is open for business at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor, and new art exhibits will also highlight nature in the Door County area. A big addition is the new Range Light Boardwalk. "We replaced about 850 feet, and it was built...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
Fox11online.com
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
msn.com
Check out the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center of Manitowoc
Wisconsin is a state that is rich in agricultural heritage. Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center of Manitowoc County, right off of Interstate 43 and south of Manitowoc, celebrates this history and teaches kids about the importance of family farms. This museum offers interactive exhibits, educational programming, and so much more! If you are looking for a fun and educational activity to do with your kids, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is definitely worth checking out!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
Elkhart Lake to host first annual Elktoberfest
Elkhart Lake is well known as a summer vacation destination with its beautiful lakeside resorts and high-speed Road America racing. The relaxing family atmosphere with farm to table dining and a vibrant live music scene makes for a great vacation vibe. In fall, Elkhart Lake offers an equally beautiful but slower, quieter pace. But this year, Elkhart Lake will keep the festive feeling of summer going a little while longer with its first annual Elktoberfest on September 23-25.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Students at Fox Valley Technical College are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost. Horticulture students are among the first to experiment with the new technology. This new product can easily sift through compost to remove twigs or unwanted materials. Students like...
Fox11online.com
Lawsuit challenging Green Bay's use of election drop boxes dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A lawsuit challenging Green Bay’s use of election drop boxes was dismissed as moot Wednesday, as court rulings since the case was filed have banned their use. Theresa Sipes and Donald Schneider filed suit in May, claiming the use of absentee ballot drop boxes...
Comments / 0