Manitowoc, WI

WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Appleton extends construction bid deadline for library renovation

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Construction companies will have another few weeks to get bids together for the renovation of the Appleton Public Library. The city has extended the deadline to Sept. 20. That's about three weeks later than the original deadline. City leaders say the companies requested the extension. "The construction...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement

MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highway 29/VV interchange now open

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed south on...
HOWARD, WI
Fox11online.com

WEDC presents second round of grants to Green Bay businesses

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two Green Bay businesses are benefitting from a second round of business grants. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited downtown Green Bay Wednesday to learn how the Diverse Business Assistance grants will aid Green Bay’s On Broadway Inc. and Oconto’s Newcap.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police posting vehicles in school zones during first week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There will be some extra traffic on the roads and sidewalks Thursday morning as kids head back to school. Green Bay police say squad cars will be parked in school zones as a reminder to drivers that the speed limit is 15 mph when children are present. The police presence will extend through next week.
GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/30/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

DOJ Takes Over Prosecution In Fox River Boat Crash. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has asked the state’s Department of Justice to take over prosecution of the 52-year-old Oshkosh man suspected of driving a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat. Eleven people were injured during the crash involving the 45-foot powerboat and the paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on July 9th. District Attorney Eric Sparr wrote a memo to the Winnebago County Court Commissioner on August 10th explaining why he asked the DOJ to take over prosecution of Jason Lindemann. Sparr says two employees in his office know Lindemann and as names of victims became known, he discovered more of his employees knew them. He also said that false information spread on social media made it appear the DA’s office has a conflict of interest. Lindemann is free on a $10,000 cash bond and no formal charges have been filed against him.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
TWO RIVERS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
msn.com

Check out the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center of Manitowoc

Wisconsin is a state that is rich in agricultural heritage. Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center of Manitowoc County, right off of Interstate 43 and south of Manitowoc, celebrates this history and teaches kids about the importance of family farms. This museum offers interactive exhibits, educational programming, and so much more! If you are looking for a fun and educational activity to do with your kids, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is definitely worth checking out!
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

Elkhart Lake to host first annual Elktoberfest

Elkhart Lake is well known as a summer vacation destination with its beautiful lakeside resorts and high-speed Road America racing. The relaxing family atmosphere with farm to table dining and a vibrant live music scene makes for a great vacation vibe. In fall, Elkhart Lake offers an equally beautiful but slower, quieter pace. But this year, Elkhart Lake will keep the festive feeling of summer going a little while longer with its first annual Elktoberfest on September 23-25.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Students at Fox Valley Technical College are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost. Horticulture students are among the first to experiment with the new technology. This new product can easily sift through compost to remove twigs or unwanted materials. Students like...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

