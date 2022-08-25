ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State President Johnson prepares for another memorable season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s the Scarlet & Gray, versus Blue & Gold as The Ohio State University faces off against Notre Dame in a first-week matchup at home in The Shoe. “It’s a storied institution, so they’re coming to our house,” said Dr. Kristina Johnson, OSU President about Notre Dame coming to Columbus. “I’m excited about that.”
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Football Fever: Game Week in Columbus for Buckeyes and Fighting Irish

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The most anticipated opener delivers a top 5 match between the home-standing and 2nd-ranked Bucks against the 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ohio State's top returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba previews the Buckeye's attitude going into the 2022 opener while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, a former Ohio State linebacker, discussed his team's preps for the marquee showdown.This will be just the 7th meeting in the series with Ohio State winning the last four meetings.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'BS High': HBO producing documentary on Bishop Sycamore

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After year after Bishop Sycamore sparked national headlines after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy on national television, HBO announced it would be producing a documentary about the Columbus program. The game sparked headlines and had many wondering if Bishop Sycamore was even a school. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio EPA asks for community input on Intel draft air permit-to-install

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio EPA held a public meeting Tuesday for a draft air permit-to-install, which if approved, would allow Intel to install equipment and initially operate up to four semiconductor manufacturing facilities in two buildings in Licking County. Following an information session, the public was asked...
myfox28columbus.com

Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus VA launches overdose awareness campaign

The Columbus VA is educating veterans about the dangers of opioid misuse. Ohio is 4th in the nation for overdose deaths. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2020 surpassed 2017 as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio, with 5,017 deaths. This was a 3% increase over 2017 and a 25% increase over 2019.
COLUMBUS, OH

