4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
myfox28columbus.com
Nina Day, OSU's First Lady of Football gets her own team ready for the football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gets ready for the big game this Saturday, another team is up for the challenge this football season too, his family. Day's wife, Nina knows football season means Ryan will be spending a lot of time at The...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State President Johnson prepares for another memorable season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s the Scarlet & Gray, versus Blue & Gold as The Ohio State University faces off against Notre Dame in a first-week matchup at home in The Shoe. “It’s a storied institution, so they’re coming to our house,” said Dr. Kristina Johnson, OSU President about Notre Dame coming to Columbus. “I’m excited about that.”
myfox28columbus.com
New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews 'special' game against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It wasn't uncommon to see Ryan Day smile or hear him laugh at his media availabilities early in fall camp. Tuesday, however, just four days before his No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes take on fifth-ranked Notre Dame, Day was all business. On sophomore quarterback and...
myfox28columbus.com
The Football Fever: Game Week in Columbus for Buckeyes and Fighting Irish
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The most anticipated opener delivers a top 5 match between the home-standing and 2nd-ranked Bucks against the 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ohio State's top returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba previews the Buckeye's attitude going into the 2022 opener while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, a former Ohio State linebacker, discussed his team's preps for the marquee showdown.This will be just the 7th meeting in the series with Ohio State winning the last four meetings.
myfox28columbus.com
History of Ohio State-Notre Dame: Buckeyes get first win over Fighting Irish
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame met twice in the mid-1930s with the Fighting Irish getting the upper hand in each of those matchups. After a 7-2 loss in 1936, Ohio State had to wait nearly a half-century to get revenge and win its first game over Notre Dame.
myfox28columbus.com
No reservation, no problem; Travel experts say Columbus has plenty of rooms for visitors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With thousands of thousands of Buckeye and Notre Dame fans flocking to Columbus this weekend for the big matchup, are there enough hotel rooms to go around?. Experience Columbus chief sales officer Dan Williams said the answer is a resounding yes!. "Columbus has enough hotel...
myfox28columbus.com
'BS High': HBO producing documentary on Bishop Sycamore
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After year after Bishop Sycamore sparked national headlines after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy on national television, HBO announced it would be producing a documentary about the Columbus program. The game sparked headlines and had many wondering if Bishop Sycamore was even a school. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Hip Hop fitness class teams up with Lifeline of Ohio for outdoor workout happening today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're a fan of a great dance workout and trending hip hop music there's a place for you right here in Central Ohio. Mike Nicholson of M. Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness previews his outdoor fitness class happening today. M. Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness and...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio EPA asks for community input on Intel draft air permit-to-install
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio EPA held a public meeting Tuesday for a draft air permit-to-install, which if approved, would allow Intel to install equipment and initially operate up to four semiconductor manufacturing facilities in two buildings in Licking County. Following an information session, the public was asked...
myfox28columbus.com
Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
myfox28columbus.com
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
myfox28columbus.com
Kids back in classroom for 1st day of in-person learning at Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Columbus City School students. One week ago, this day looked anything but certain after teachers voted to go on strike. A deal has been hammered out, and it’s been signed by the Board of Education.
myfox28columbus.com
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
myfox28columbus.com
Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
myfox28columbus.com
Apologetic mom of teen linked to theft ring works to stop kids from stealing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of a teenager linked to a theft ring in Columbus allegedly stealing Kias and Hyundai’s are begging for additional help and services from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in teen crime. “He's definitely out here stealing cars and getting...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus VA launches overdose awareness campaign
The Columbus VA is educating veterans about the dangers of opioid misuse. Ohio is 4th in the nation for overdose deaths. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 2020 surpassed 2017 as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in Ohio, with 5,017 deaths. This was a 3% increase over 2017 and a 25% increase over 2019.
