COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The most anticipated opener delivers a top 5 match between the home-standing and 2nd-ranked Bucks against the 5th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ohio State's top returning receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba previews the Buckeye's attitude going into the 2022 opener while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, a former Ohio State linebacker, discussed his team's preps for the marquee showdown.This will be just the 7th meeting in the series with Ohio State winning the last four meetings.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO