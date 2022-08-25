Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Moose Fire 44% contained
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 98,677 acres and is 44% contained. Wind at higher elevations within the fire perimeter increased fire activity in Hornet, Arnett and Daly Creeks, as well as in the headwaters of the Beaver Creek drainage. Heavy helicopters supported crews on the ground with bucket drops on hot spots. The unmanned aerial system was able to provide “eyes in the sky” and guide ground resources into some hot spots that would have otherwise been difficult to detect.
kidnewsradio.com
Moose Fire mapped at 98,403 acres
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 98,403 acres and is 44% contained. Sunday afternoon a hotshot crew, supported by water buckets from a heavy helicopter, worked to contain two spots ahead of the main fire edge in the Daly Creek area. Elsewhere across the fire, personnel and equipment continued to hold and improve containment lines, mop up in areas interior to the firelines and improve contingency lines on the south side of the fire.
kidnewsradio.com
New North Fork District Ranger announced
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest has recently selected Chris Waverek as the new North Fork District Ranger. Waverek comes from the Pacific Southwest Regional Office where he worked as the Regional Fire Planner. “We welcome Chris Waverek back to the Salmon-Challis NF as our new North...
Comments / 0