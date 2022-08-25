SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 98,677 acres and is 44% contained. Wind at higher elevations within the fire perimeter increased fire activity in Hornet, Arnett and Daly Creeks, as well as in the headwaters of the Beaver Creek drainage. Heavy helicopters supported crews on the ground with bucket drops on hot spots. The unmanned aerial system was able to provide “eyes in the sky” and guide ground resources into some hot spots that would have otherwise been difficult to detect.

