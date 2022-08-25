ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/30/22–8/31/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
K2 Radio

$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges

A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
oilcity.news

Crime Clips (8/24/22–8/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Officer Scott Cogdill provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Wanted...
K2 Radio

Arrest Log (8/21/22 — 8/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
county17.com

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
oilcity.news

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign continues through Labor Day weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been working with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol to lower the number of impaired drivers as summer winds down. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign started Aug. 19 and will continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
oilcity.news

NCSD: ID scanning required for all campus visitors starting this year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is implementing a new visitor management check-in system starting this year. According to an email sent out by the district on Tuesday evening, all visitors to schools or campuses will be required to use a valid driver’s license or passport when checking in, which will then be run through a national offender database.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) A dad, a son, Dave’s ashes, and a VW Bus stop in Casper…

CASPER, Wyo. — The distinctive purr of a vintage Volkswagen engine echoed off the buildings in downtown Casper on Sunday afternoon as a white 1976 VW Bus with black spots navigated the nearly empty streets. The unmissable vehicle soon parked at The Office. John Womelsdorf, 59, and his son...
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Young-Johnson, Maguire, DeMarce

Kameron Young-Johnson was born November 3, 1994, and was taken from us on August 9, 2022. Kameron was a resident of Casper, Wyoming, but born in California. He is survived by his mother Nannette Rose, his sister Rochelle Irvine, baby Havik Young Johnson, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins. Kameron was...
wrrnetwork.com

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper’s colorful new mural set for dedication on Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Muralist Koda Witsken is used to interruptions while she works. While working on the Casper Mural Project’s latest mural Friday afternoon, numerous passersby stopped to ask questions. One toddler earned a fist-bump. A couple of times, voices from across the street could be heard hollering, ‘It’s beautiful!'”
oilcity.news

Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced

CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
oilcity.news

Bureau of Land Management to host 5 wild horse adoptions in September

CASPER, Wyo. — There will be five wild horse and burro adoption events in September, starting with a Saturday, Sept. 3, adoption at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management. A Friday, Sept. 2, planned adoption event at the Wheatland Off Range Corral...
CASPER, WY

