ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic to miss US Open

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has announced that will miss the 2022 US Open due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote in a tweet to his 9 million followers on Thursday.

“Good luck to my fellow players!” Djokovic added. “I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

This comes after Djokovic said in July that he hoped U.S. authorities would change rules requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, so he could compete at the tournament.

“I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption,” Djokovic said in a statement at that time.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended a rule in April that required all non-immigrant non-citizens to provide proof of vaccination against the virus prior to boarding a plane headed to the U.S.

Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, has been in the center of controversy in the tennis world since he was placed in quarantine in Australia amid an ultimately unsuccessful legal battle over whether he could participate in the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old tennis star was allowed to participate in the French Open and Wimbledon recently, despite his unvaccinated status.

Djokovic, along with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was among the handful of prominent athletes who voiced their skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines and mandates.

The 2022 US Open is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 29.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

USA Hockey, women's players reach 1-month contract extension

Members of the U.S. women’s hockey team agreed to extend their existing contract for one month on Wednesday to focus on completing the world championship tournament in Denmark. Representatives for both the players and USA Hockey confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, hours before their current contract was set to expire. “It gives everybody a little bit of breathing room,” said the players’ lawyer, Dee Spagnuolo. “We will use that month to focus on issues of critical importance to the players. In the meantime, the players are focusing on gold.” In saying an extension was in place, USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer said “our focus is on the world championships,” while adding: “Conversations continue to be productive and everyone feels like we’re in a decent spot.”
SPORTS
The Hill

The Hill

678K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy