Unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic to miss US Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has announced that will miss the 2022 US Open due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote in a tweet to his 9 million followers on Thursday.

“Good luck to my fellow players!” Djokovic added. “I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

This comes after Djokovic said in July that he hoped U.S. authorities would change rules requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, so he could compete at the tournament.

“I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption,” Djokovic said in a statement at that time.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended a rule in April that required all non-immigrant non-citizens to provide proof of vaccination against the virus prior to boarding a plane headed to the U.S.

Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, has been in the center of controversy in the tennis world since he was placed in quarantine in Australia amid an ultimately unsuccessful legal battle over whether he could participate in the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old tennis star was allowed to participate in the French Open and Wimbledon recently, despite his unvaccinated status.

Djokovic, along with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, was among the handful of prominent athletes who voiced their skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines and mandates.

The 2022 US Open is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 29.