After school programs seek to improve academic outcomes for kids in Philadelphia
As students across Philadelphia head back to the classroom, the city is also working to provide after school opportunities for the 2022-2023 school year. The city is partnering with the School District of Philadelphia and local public safety partners to enhance after school programs. One reason for the initiative is...
A Bucks County school district just canceled over $20,000 of student lunch debt
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Many Pennsylvania students are starting the school year in debt — over lunch. As of October,...
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
Philly families honor lost loved ones on International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day
As drug overdoses deaths climb, families remember lost loved ones Wednesday on Opioid Overdose Awareness Day. The opioid epidemic, and a growing fentanyl supply, has devastated communities and brought on a record number of deaths in the United States. Families and communities in the Greater Philadelphia area will come together...
Philadelphia public schools roll out the ‘red carpet’ for first day of school
Public schools across Philadelphia welcomed students back Monday morning, some with DJs, others with cheerleaders and mascots, and at the newly named Gloria Casarez Elementary School, by raising a Pride flag. Officials rang in the school year at Casarez in Kensington with bells, and students, clutching new backpacks and lunchboxes,...
Philly and its suburbs are officially under a Drought Watch
Residents in three dozen Pennsylvania counties are being asked to conserve water as part of a Drought Watch. Among the 36 counties: Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. The state’s drought coordinator Susan Weaver says the Drought Watch is an effort to get people to start paying attention to how...
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers union authorizes strike
The worker’s union of the Philadelphia Museum of Art has authorized a strike. On Tuesday night the union met to vote, and it says 99% voted in favor. The vote does not mean the union is on strike, nor that it will strike, but the unit has agreed to if necessary during contract negotiations.
University City Townhomes tenants getting more time to relocate before closure
Residents of a soon-to-be-shuttered affordable housing complex in West Philadelphia will have at least another month to relocate. The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development has again agreed to extend the owner’s annual affordable housing contract. Tenants living in the 70-unit apartment building now have until Oct. 8 to move.
I’ve worked at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia for 10 years. Here’s why I’m angry — and why I want big change
For the last 10 years, I have worked with the most amazing advocates at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia (CLS) to prevent eviction and homelessness, to mend the safety net, to help people with criminal records get a fair chance at jobs, housing, and education. I have met incredible people in the streets of our city, from tenant organizers to workers fighting for their rights, who have established mutual aid programs, taken direct action to make change, and who have dedicated their lives to the cause.
2 Philly charter schools delay start of classes, 1 could close before then
Two neighboring West Philadelphia charter schools will start the school year at least a week later than planned, and one could close permanently before then. Daroff and Bluford charter schools notified families Wednesday night that classes would no longer resume the week of Aug. 29. “Children should not be dropped...
Philly gun violence leads to trying times for Parks & Rec Department
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Coming out of COVID, Philadelphia has experienced high rates of homicides and shootings in its public spaces, including those managed by the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.
Philadelphia welcomes the Welsh. They’ve been here for 300 years
For the first time in 46 years, the North American Festival of Wales is coming to Philadelphia. The five-day festival of Welsh culture likes to move around a lot. Since it was founded in 1929, the annual festival has preferred to touch down in new places, rarely visiting the same city twice. It was last in Philadelphia in 1976.
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announces $15 million for Delaware River watershed
Removing dams to restore fish passages, conserving marsh habitat for endangered birds, and creating recreational trails — these are the kinds of projects getting help this year from the Delaware Watershed Conservation and Delaware River Restoration funds. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on Thursday announced more than $15...
118 Philly schools will close early Tuesday and Wednesday due to high heat
Update: The district had planned to close 100 schools, but added an additional 18 schools to its list Tuesday morning. More than one hundred Philly public schools will close early Tuesday and Wednesday — just one day into the start of the school year — due to forecasted high heat, the School District of Philadelphia announced Monday.
Days before school starts, Philly district reaches deal to avert possible strike
School starts Monday for students in the School District of Philadelphia. And with just days to spare, the district has averted a strike by school employees. The district reached a tentative contract agreement with Services Employees International Union Local 32BJ, the union representing about 2,000 school workers, including bus drivers, building cleaners, and building engineers.
Mia Green’s killer convicted of third-degree murder
A man accused of killing a transgender woman in Philadelphia two years ago has been convicted of third-degree murder. Abdullah El-Amin was found guilty of shooting Tracy “Mia” Green, 29, several times. The killing of Green is part of an alarming rise in violence against transgender people. The...
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s events turn out...
Regional Roundup – August 29, 2022
Philadelphia’s former two-term mayor Michael Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) is weighing in on what the city should expect from its next leader. He joins us to talk about crime and violence, education, economic vitality and the issues he thinks should be top priority for Mayor Kenney’s successor. Anew pop up...
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s...
President Joe Biden to give primetime speech from Independence Hall Thursday
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden will address the nation from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall later this week. According to a release, Thursday’s speech will focus on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation.”. It comes roughly two months ahead of the November...
