ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Education
New Castle County, DE
Health
County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Health
WHYY

Philly and its suburbs are officially under a Drought Watch

Residents in three dozen Pennsylvania counties are being asked to conserve water as part of a Drought Watch. Among the 36 counties: Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. The state’s drought coordinator Susan Weaver says the Drought Watch is an effort to get people to start paying attention to how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia Museum of Art workers union authorizes strike

The worker’s union of the Philadelphia Museum of Art has authorized a strike. On Tuesday night the union met to vote, and it says 99% voted in favor. The vote does not mean the union is on strike, nor that it will strike, but the unit has agreed to if necessary during contract negotiations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Linus Stds#College#Diseases#General Health#Ud#Division Of Public Health
WHYY

I’ve worked at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia for 10 years. Here’s why I’m angry — and why I want big change

For the last 10 years, I have worked with the most amazing advocates at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia (CLS) to prevent eviction and homelessness, to mend the safety net, to help people with criminal records get a fair chance at jobs, housing, and education. I have met incredible people in the streets of our city, from tenant organizers to workers fighting for their rights, who have established mutual aid programs, taken direct action to make change, and who have dedicated their lives to the cause.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia welcomes the Welsh. They’ve been here for 300 years

For the first time in 46 years, the North American Festival of Wales is coming to Philadelphia. The five-day festival of Welsh culture likes to move around a lot. Since it was founded in 1929, the annual festival has preferred to touch down in new places, rarely visiting the same city twice. It was last in Philadelphia in 1976.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
WHYY

Days before school starts, Philly district reaches deal to avert possible strike

School starts Monday for students in the School District of Philadelphia. And with just days to spare, the district has averted a strike by school employees. The district reached a tentative contract agreement with Services Employees International Union Local 32BJ, the union representing about 2,000 school workers, including bus drivers, building cleaners, and building engineers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Mia Green’s killer convicted of third-degree murder

A man accused of killing a transgender woman in Philadelphia two years ago has been convicted of third-degree murder. Abdullah El-Amin was found guilty of shooting Tracy “Mia” Green, 29, several times. The killing of Green is part of an alarming rise in violence against transgender people. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Regional Roundup – August 29, 2022

Philadelphia’s former two-term mayor Michael Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) is weighing in on what the city should expect from its next leader. He joins us to talk about crime and violence, education, economic vitality and the issues he thinks should be top priority for Mayor Kenney’s successor. Anew pop up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy