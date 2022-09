Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 8/30/22 – From Press Release. Temple lacrosse is looking to build off back-to-back highly successful seasons. Head coach Bonnie Rosen has announced that the lacrosse program will be adding 11 freshmen to the roster as members of the 2022 class. “We are so excited to welcome this new class to the Temple Lacrosse family,” Rosen stated. “Already in just a few short days of being on campus they have brought an energy and enthusiasm that is contagious! I can’t wait to get started!” This is one of the largest freshmen classes Rosen has brought in during her 16-year tenure on North Broad.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO