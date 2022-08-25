Read full article on original website
Study Aims to Identify Melanoma Patients With High-Risk Disease
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with early-stage melanoma with low disease burden sentinel node (SN) micrometastases (American Joint Committee on Cancer [AJCC] stage IIIA disease) with SN tumor deposits ≥0.3 mm have lower survival, according to a study published online July 18 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Acetazolamide Helps Treat Volume Overload in Heart Failure
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with acute decompensated heart failure, the addition of acetazolamide to loop diuretic therapy yields an increased incidence of successful decongestion, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
Dapagliflozin Cuts CV Risk in Heart Failure With Preserved LVEF
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with heart failure with mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor dapagliflozin reduces the combined risk for worsening heart failure or cardiovascular death, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
Device-Measured Physical Activity Tied to Heart Failure Risk
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Device-measured physical activity (PA), especially moderate-intensity PA, is associated with a reduced risk for heart failure, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Circulation. Frederick K. Ho, Ph.D., from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted...
Pediatric Battery-Related ED Visits Increased From 2010 to 2017
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric emergency department visit rates related to batteries, particularly button batteries, increased from 2010 to 2017, according to a study published online Aug. 29 in Pediatrics. Mark D. Chandler, M.P.H., from Safe Kids Worldwide in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues describe the...
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
Multiple Chemical Sensitivity ID’d in Some Migraine Patients
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — One in five migraine patients has multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS), according to a study recently published in the Journal of Occupational Health. Keisuke Suzuki, M.D., Ph.D., from Dokkyo Medical University in Mibu, Japan, and colleagues examined the relationship between MCS and migraine...
Guidance Developed for Addressing Use of Nonstatin Therapies
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Several new nonstatin agents have low-density lipoprotein cholesterol-lowering efficacy and can be considered for patients at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), according to an expert consensus decision pathway published online Aug. 25 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Underweight, Obesity May Increase Risk for Migraine
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Underweight and obesity are associated with increased migraine risk, according to a review published in the July/August issue of Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain. Fahimeh Martami, Ph.D., from the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran, and colleagues conducted...
Ultra-Processed Food Intake Linked to Mental Health Symptoms
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals reporting higher intakes of ultra-processed food (UPF) are significantly more likely to report worse mental health symptoms, according to a study published online July 28 in Public Health Nutrition. Eric M. Hecht, M.D., Ph.D., from the Charles E. Schmidt College of...
Is There a Best Time of Day to Take Your Blood Pressure Pill?
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — It doesn’t seem to matter what time of day or night you take your blood pressure medication, a new study finds. The results of a randomized trial of more than 21,000 patients with high blood pressure who were followed for over five years show that protection against heart attack, stroke and vascular death is not affected if the drugs are taken in the morning or evening.
FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna’s updated Covid-19 boosters
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. This is the first time updated Covid-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the United States. Both are bivalent vaccines that combine the companies’ original vaccine with one that targets the...
Drinking at Least Two Cups of Tea Daily Linked to Reduced Mortality Risk
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Drinking two or more cups of tea per day is associated with lower mortality risk, regardless of genetic variation in caffeine metabolism, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Maki Inoue-Choi, Ph.D., from the National...
ADHD Drug Adderall in Short Supply
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Labor shortages at Teva Pharmaceuticals have made Adderall, a widely used attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug, hard to find in some drugstores. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted there is no overall shortage of ADHD medications. Only Teva is reporting supply...
FDA Approves Omicron-Specific Booster Shots From Pfizer, Moderna
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave the green light to updated COVID-19 booster shots from both Pfizer and Moderna that target omicron variants, paving the way for the shots to get into American arms within a few days. “The...
Hepatitis B and Pregnancy
Like other forms of hepatitis, hepatitis B is a virus that can cause severe liver damage. Unfortunately, a third of the people who have hepatitis B fail to show any symptoms of the disease. (Doctors would say they are “asymptomatic.”) In fact, they may not even know they have it. The danger during pregnancy is that the virus can be easily transmitted to a child during the delivery. For this reason, all pregnant women should be tested for hepatitis B.
How PCOS Diagnosis Is Communicated May Affect Later Well-Being
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — How a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is communicated can impact subsequent patient well-being, according to a study published online Aug. 9 in BJGP Open. Jane Ogden, Ph.D., and Lucy Bridge, from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, assessed...
Hepatitis C and Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are the means by which new drugs and treatments are tested to determine if they work. They are the engine that drives progress in medicine. For patients who have run out of other options, clinical trials offer a last chance at a potentially effective therapy. In some cases, they provide access to research treatments before they are made widely available.
Pathophysiology of Nocturnal Enuresis Explored in Adult Women
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In adult women, nocturnal enuresis (NE) may have urological and nonurological pathophysiology, according to a study recently published in Frontiers in Medicine. For the study, Qi-Xiang Song, from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, and colleagues enrolled 70 adult women...
