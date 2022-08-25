WFAFB receives Impact100 grant for mobile teaching kitchen
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank received some exciting news earlier this week when they were announced as the recipient of Impact100 Wichita Falls’ 2022 Grant , awarding them $114,000.
Impact100 Wichita Falls is a women’s philanthropic organization and this is the third grant from the group’s collective giving model for transformational community impact.
The grant to the WFAFB will fund a fully functional and ready-to-serve mobile teaching kitchen to provide nutrition education without having to have a stand-alone kitchen.
Kids will also be taught to prepare their own meals and make healthy decisions at home.
The mobile kitchen will serve 10 adults and 14 children at a time year-round. WFAFB officials said this will be the first and only mobile kitchen in the entire state of Texas.
