Wichita Falls, TX

WFAFB receives Impact100 grant for mobile teaching kitchen

By Jaron Spor
 6 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank received some exciting news earlier this week when they were announced as the recipient of Impact100 Wichita Falls’ 2022 Grant , awarding them $114,000.

Impact100 Wichita Falls is a women’s philanthropic organization and this is the third grant from the group’s collective giving model for transformational community impact.

The grant to the WFAFB will fund a fully functional and ready-to-serve mobile teaching kitchen to provide nutrition education without having to have a stand-alone kitchen.

Kids will also be taught to prepare their own meals and make healthy decisions at home.

The mobile kitchen will serve 10 adults and 14 children at a time year-round. WFAFB officials said this will be the first and only mobile kitchen in the entire state of Texas.

Texoma's Homepage

MSU Texas police chief retires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s Police Chief Patrick Coggins is retiring after seven years of service at the university. Coggins started his law enforcement career in the Air Force back in 1986. He served in both municipal and county law enforcement before deciding that high education law enforcement was the niche he wanted […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Labor Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows: Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, September 6th. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, September 7th. There will be no curbside […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Boy drowns in Montague County

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner’s report before releasing the name of a 10-year-old boy who drowned in a Montague County stock pond last week. Montague County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said an autopsy has been completed. The drowning happened last Wednesday, August 24, at a home outside Saint […]
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mosquito population on the rise once again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be hard to believe but this hot and dry summer has been good for one thing, keeping those pesky mosquitoes away! But with the recent rains and more expected to be on the way, you’ve probably been hearing that annoying little buzzing sound lately. The city has been doing […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

