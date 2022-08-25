ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive

Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

The Rock Island Library Has A Lot Of Cool Free Events Coming Up

In honor of Library Card Sign Up Month, the Rock Island Library is pulling out the stops with unique, free events you can take advantage of. You may tend to gloss over library events but quit that. At the Rock Island Library you have a myriad of ways to learn, craft, and just have fun. Here are a few of the things they have coming up:
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline

If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Sweet Potato Ale Makes a Comeback This Week

Great news. One of our favorite seasonal beers has made its triumphant return. Sweet Potato Ale is back at Bent River Brewing Co. This medium-bodied wheat beer is brewed with sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. It's great by itself, but if you do have Sweet Potato half...
MOLINE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off

The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
BETTENDORF, IA
I-Rock 93.5

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
I-Rock 93.5

If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
MILAN, IL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

