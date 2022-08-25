Read full article on original website
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
Davenport Fire Station 3 Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled For August 31st
We've all seen the signs driving down Welcome Way in Davenport. It's great to see some of the Heroes of our community getting a new station. The Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten was excited to be expanding out of the 59-year-old building. This has been a big story for many in Davenport since it was announced in January.
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive
Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
The Rock Island Library Has A Lot Of Cool Free Events Coming Up
In honor of Library Card Sign Up Month, the Rock Island Library is pulling out the stops with unique, free events you can take advantage of. You may tend to gloss over library events but quit that. At the Rock Island Library you have a myriad of ways to learn, craft, and just have fun. Here are a few of the things they have coming up:
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
Sweet Potato Ale Makes a Comeback This Week
Great news. One of our favorite seasonal beers has made its triumphant return. Sweet Potato Ale is back at Bent River Brewing Co. This medium-bodied wheat beer is brewed with sweet potato, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and clove. It's great by itself, but if you do have Sweet Potato half...
Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off
The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Enjoy Pints Of Beer While Raising Money For The Niabi Zoo
Have you ever wanted to drink beer at the zoo? If you have then we have great news for you! The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, IL is hosting its annual Pints for Preservation. This year's money is going to help bring a new animal to the zoo and they are close to reaching their goal.
Breathtaking Show In Davenport Iowa This Weekend: Cirque Italia Water Circus
A one-of-a-kind performance is coming to the Quad Cities, and it's a show you don't want to miss!. August 25th -28th, Cirque Italia is bringing a European-style performance to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The show is described as a “vivid, dramatic, and moving experience." Cirque Italia presents "Aquatic Spectacular."...
How To Get Great Book Bargains At The Rock Island Public Library
If you enjoy a good book, you want to do some more reading, or just really like bargain shopping, the Rock Island Public Library gives you a chance every month to get great bargains on books. This is a great way to expand your book selection while also supporting the Rock Island Public Library.
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
Here’s The Important Reason A Live Hawk Will Fly Over Kinnick Stadium
For the second season, a live hawk will fly over crowds at Iowa Hawkeye games but it actually has a deeper message. The Hawkeyes started the live hawk flyovers last season, and now it's back with a message of conservation. Obviously, it adds a level of cool to a game...
Concert Announcement: Hinder Coming to the Rust Belt in East Moline
Start October with a low dough show as Hinder and special guests Skarlett Roxx and High Five Sinners will be coming to The Rust Belt in East Moline. Tickets are on sale now and you can win them below for this show on October 3. Hinder began crafting cocky, raucous...
Celebrate Hispanic Culture And Monarch Butterflies At The Putnam Museum
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are inviting the public for a fun family-friendly day at the Putnam as they celebrate Hispanic culture and the migration of Monarch butterflies. The event is coming up in September and most people know it as Monarchs and Mariachi.
The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
Showcase Of The Quad Cities Top Youth Talent At Music & Arts Festival
The QC Rock Academy is known for hosting events across town, especially at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. They are fantastic free nights of music where we get to watch the future of rock in the Quad Cities. Now they are back at it with a day and night...
