Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move
The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Green Bay Packers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers are tasked with cutting 25 players from their team in one day. Here’s an updated list of the major players getting cut. The Green Bay Packers may have their quarterback spot locked down, but there are many other...
Joe Flacco’s kids hilariously let him know that he and the Jets are terrible
It’s no secret that kids are brutally honest. New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco’s kids didn’t hold back on letting him know his team is terrible. The phrase “kids say the darndest things” was proven true by New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco’s kids. They were brutally honest and let him know the Jets are terrible, and Flacco got a kick out of it in a video shared by the Jets on Twitter.
Jon Gruden is ashamed about offensive emails but believes 'I am a good person'
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday he is "ashamed" about his old offensive emails that cost him his job and hopes to get another chance in football.
Tyreek Hill is already bringing out the Patrick Mahomes in Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins are reaping the rewards of adding Tyreek Hill to their roster, as he’s taking his teammates, including Tua Tagovailoa, to a new level. There’s just something players seem to get from winning at the highest level that simply can’t be replicated in their football DNA any other way. When the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill this offseason, they expected his experience in a winning locker room would rub off on the team around him.
A’ja Wilson defensive award sweep strengthens case for WNBA MVP
Although the 2022 WNBA MVP award winner hasn’t been announced yet, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s defensive award sweep only fortifies her case for it. The 2022 WNBA MVP winner has yet to be announced, but there are some strong indications that A’ja Wilson will emerge the eventual victor.
