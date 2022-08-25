ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

Comments / 1

Related
kalb.com

WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn

We speak with an attorney who says his client was one of many Cypress Arrow employees that helped aid in the investigation of the facility over alleged dog abuse. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La. Supreme Court decision. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Louisiana Supreme...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out

The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Beauregard, LA
State
Louisiana State
Pineville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Pineville, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Parish assists with search for Sabine River drowning victims

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office located the fourth victim of a tragic drowning on Sabine River, a young boy who was found on Aug. 29 around 8:30 am. The response to this tragedy was enormous and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Herford wants to specifically thank the following people and agencies that provided so much assistance to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the families of the victims of this terrible event.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

What the Alexandria City Council redistricting process could mean for voters come election time

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Redistricting for the Alexandria City Council’s district lines occurs every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The Rapides Area Planning Commission has been working for several months to create a new map that accurately represents the population change of the city over the last decade. As a whole, the City of Alexandria saw a population decline of approximately 2,000 residents, but breaking it down district by district, three of the five districts declined in population as well.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches History: The Academy of Natchitoches

Many years ago, Mrs. Cora Carver came to my place of business and said, “I know you are interested in history,” and gave me this red booklet. Henry “Buddy” Maggio. The following are historical stories from that booklet. They are published exactly as written by the original author.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Street
klax-tv.com

City of Alexandria announces Road Closure

There will be a road closure starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Horseshoe Drive and MacArthur Drive. Traffic will be diverted to the MacArthur Drive service road. The closure is expected to last for three weeks while Rylee Contracting makes drainage improvements for the City...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cenla high school coaches prepare for week one, discuss upcoming matchups

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine Central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the week one Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the excitement of the 2022 season and their upcoming matchups. Coach Bachman - ASH. Coach McLaughlin - Buckeye. Coach Coleman - Peabody. Coach Charles...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
kalb.com

Attorney for Cypress Arrow whistleblower explains motivation for leaking viral videos

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Earlier this month, videos surfaced that depicted dogs being allegedly abused at Cypress Arrow K9 Academy in Lena by owner Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer. Those videos went viral on social media and on August 18, Frey and Brimer turned themselves in to authorities, both facing two felony counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals.
LENA, LA
cenlanow.com

Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish

Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

ASH’s Coach Bachman believes Cenla has a bunch of talent

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The talent in Cenla sports sometimes goes unnoticed because some may pay more attention to other cities in the state of Louisiana. But, there are guys that went to local high schools in this area, like DJ Chark and John LeGlue, who are in the NFL.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy