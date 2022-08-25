Read full article on original website
WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
New Alexandria City Council district maps drawn
We speak with an attorney who says his client was one of many Cypress Arrow employees that helped aid in the investigation of the facility over alleged dog abuse. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La. Supreme Court decision. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Louisiana Supreme...
Cypress Arrow whistleblower speaks out
The Alexandria City Council district maps have been redrawn due to a decline in population over the last 10 years and a shift in population in each district. If approved, this could affect who you vote for come election time. Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La....
Natchitoches Parish assists with search for Sabine River drowning victims
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office located the fourth victim of a tragic drowning on Sabine River, a young boy who was found on Aug. 29 around 8:30 am. The response to this tragedy was enormous and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Herford wants to specifically thank the following people and agencies that provided so much assistance to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the families of the victims of this terrible event.
Metal detectors placed in Evangeline Parish schools
Evangeline Parish officials have placed a metal detector at Ville Platte High and have ordered more to be placed at schools throughout the parish
What the Alexandria City Council redistricting process could mean for voters come election time
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Redistricting for the Alexandria City Council’s district lines occurs every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The Rapides Area Planning Commission has been working for several months to create a new map that accurately represents the population change of the city over the last decade. As a whole, the City of Alexandria saw a population decline of approximately 2,000 residents, but breaking it down district by district, three of the five districts declined in population as well.
Natchitoches History: The Academy of Natchitoches
Many years ago, Mrs. Cora Carver came to my place of business and said, “I know you are interested in history,” and gave me this red booklet. Henry “Buddy” Maggio. The following are historical stories from that booklet. They are published exactly as written by the original author.
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
City of Alexandria announces Road Closure
There will be a road closure starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Horseshoe Drive and MacArthur Drive. Traffic will be diverted to the MacArthur Drive service road. The closure is expected to last for three weeks while Rylee Contracting makes drainage improvements for the City...
Cenla high school coaches prepare for week one, discuss upcoming matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine Central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the week one Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the excitement of the 2022 season and their upcoming matchups. Coach Bachman - ASH. Coach McLaughlin - Buckeye. Coach Coleman - Peabody. Coach Charles...
INTERVIEW: LCU Wildcats’ Micah Dunn & Tyren Young discuss week one matchup
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will open their season against Southwestern Assemblies of God University on September 3. Wildcats receiver Micah Dunn and defensive back Tyren Young stopped by the studio to talk about the challenges they face heading into week one.
Attorney for Cypress Arrow whistleblower explains motivation for leaking viral videos
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Earlier this month, videos surfaced that depicted dogs being allegedly abused at Cypress Arrow K9 Academy in Lena by owner Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer. Those videos went viral on social media and on August 18, Frey and Brimer turned themselves in to authorities, both facing two felony counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
Vernon Parish man arrested for fuel theft and crimes committed to logging equipment
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:. Bradley Keith Thomas of Leesville, LA, was arrested for crimes related to logging equipment in Vernon Parish. On August 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Enforcement Agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas for two...
MISSING PERSON: Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Winn Parish man
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after Winn Parish transported him to Caldwell Parish on Friday, August 26, 2022. Barrow is described as a black male […]
RADE Arrests in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - Following an anonymous crime tip, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit concluded an investigation that began in May of this year. The tip states the suspect was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court in Alexandria. Devonta Brown, Dianne Brown and Orneshia Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed. During the search, agents located approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, a magazine fed shotgun, and over eleven thousand dollars in cash. All three people present at the residence were arrested without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Brown, who was the original person of interest, was not in the house at the time of the warrant service, but was located a short time later in a traffic stop and arrested without incident. Agents say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
Nat Central’s OL Tyler Johnson to announce college commitment live on KALB
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A college commitment is a special time for any high school athlete as they get to share with friends and family where they will spend their college career. One of the best recruits currently in Central Louisiana is Nat Central’s offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. Currently, Johnson...
ASH’s Coach Bachman believes Cenla has a bunch of talent
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The talent in Cenla sports sometimes goes unnoticed because some may pay more attention to other cities in the state of Louisiana. But, there are guys that went to local high schools in this area, like DJ Chark and John LeGlue, who are in the NFL.
